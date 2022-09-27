Read full article on original website
Dan Shafer is the founder of The Recombobulation Area, an award-winning, reader-supported weekly column and online publication. Click here to subscribe. The Republican-controlled state legislature has a tremendous amount of power in the state of Wisconsin. That power has been having an acute impact here in Milwaukee as of late.
Remember when the end of summer was also kinda-sorta a signal for things slowing down in Milwaukee entertainment? Those were simpler (and much more boring) times. Thankfully, there are also a ton of musicians, comedians, and wrestling variety shows coming to traditional venues during the first full month of fall. And that’s not even counting recurring Milwaukee Record events like our Halftime Show concert series, the return of Midweek Music, and a bunch of other fall festivals. As you get ready to have an awesome autumn, here are 15 of Milwaukee Record’s October event picks. Check our Calendar section for more recommended events.
