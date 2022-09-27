Read full article on original website
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Broncos List Two Starters as Inactive, Elevate OG Netane Muti
The Denver Broncos are gearing up for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Pats' Hoyer to face Packers secondary missing Alexander
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer's first start since 2020 will come against a Green Bay Packers secondary that's missing star cornerback Jaire Alexander
Florida handles lower-division Eastern Washington 52-17
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Richardson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns, a top-level NFL prospect who looked comfortable playing on a Sunday, and Florida handled lower-division Eastern Washington 52-17 in a game delayed a day by Hurricane Ian. The Gators (3-2) scored touchdowns on their first five possessions while having their way with the Eagles (1-3). Richardson’s first throw was a 75-yard TD pass to Justin Shorter. His first run went for 45 yards and set up another score. He briefly left the game in the first half to get his right ankle tapped but later returned and was done for the day early in the third quarter. He completed 8 of 10 passes, with an interception on a deep ball to open the second half.
J.J. Watt says he's playing 4 days after atrial fibrillation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he had his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation this week, a health scare that won’t sideline him Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted Sunday, “I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it.” Watt was listed as active for the game. The Cardinals tweeted a video of Watt walking into Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium in a sweat suit on Sunday.
Gophers' Mo Ibrahim goes for history
Data: Sports Reference; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Gophers running back Mo Ibrahim has a chance to leave the University of Minnesota with all of the team's career rushing records. If things go perfectly, he could also end up in rare Big Ten company. Catch up fast: Ibrahim is off to a hot start to his senior year. He broke Darrell Thompson's school touchdown record last week and now has Thompson's yardage record in sight. With eight regular season games to go, he needs to average 118.5 yards to surpass Thompson, who holds the school record with 4,518. Long shot: A bowl game is all but certain, and a Big Ten title game is also possible. Ibrahim could end up playing 10 games, giving him an outside chance to become one of the top five career rushing leaders in Big Ten history. By the numbers: Ibrahim, sitting at 3,570 yards and 41 touchdowns, would need to average one touchdown and 173 yards per game to make the top five in those categories.
Dodgers News: Rookie Pitcher's Season is Effectively Over
The Dodgers place Michael Grove on the IL and bring back Andre Jackson again.
Ex-Eagles coach Doug Pederson returns to the Linc for Birds-Jaguars faceoff
Will the Eagles, atop the NFC East and soaring high, do the "Douggie P" all over the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend?. Driving the news: The Birds, among the NFL's last two undefeated teams, square off Sunday against their former head coach Doug Pederson, now leading the 2-1 Jaguars, in his return to the Linc.
