Another Toyota FJ Cruiser Final Edition Emerges, Limited To 1,000 Units
The Toyota FJ Cruiser is probably one of the most enduring nameplates in the world – and we're talking about how many times it reached the end of its production. In 2014, the retro-styled off-roader was phased out in the US, while Japan announced the end of its production in 2017 together with a Final Edition. However, Toyota continues selling and making the model in the Middle East, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Nissan Z GT4 Race Car Debuts, Hitting The Track In 2023
Following an unexpected teaser a few days ago, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports & Customizing Co., Ltd. (NMC) today reveal their newest race car, the Nissan Z GT4. Based on the production-spec Z, the GT4 race car builds upon the merits of the all-new coupe and tweaked to be ready for the track.
2023 Nissan Frontier Gets Midnight Edition Pack, Small Price Increase
Nissan gave the Frontier pickup a thorough refresh for the 2022 model year. The truck had languished in the lineup for over 15 years, but the update put the pickup on equal footing with its competitors. When the 2023 Frontier arrives, though, it’ll be slightly more expensive than before, starting at $30,485 (all prices include the $1,295 destination charge). The 2022 Frontier started at $29,985.
Alpina B7 Discontinued And Will Not Get A Successor
It’s the end of the road for one of the finest performance sedans in the world. Alpina says goodbye to the BMW 7 Series-based B7 saloon as the Bavarian company makes the switch from the G11/12 series to the all-new G70 generation. It seems that Alpina, now fully owned by BMW, doesn’t plan a successor for the go-fast luxury cruiser.
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Starts At $41,190, Produces 248 HP
The Mitsubishi Outlander received a major overhaul for the SUV's fourth generation. The entire model lineup underwent a redesign, including the plug-in hybrid variant. Mitsubishi will begin Outlander PHEV sales in select US markets this November, and it'll cost $39,845 when it arrives, excluding the destination charge that is dependent on the location.
Ferrari Purosangue Truck Rendering Imagines The Dream Ute
The Purosangue was unveiled earlier this month to put Ferrari into a lucrative segment of performance SUVs from exotic automakers. The Prancing Horse utility will compete against the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and the likes, though each of these models represents a slightly different take on the super-SUV formula. Not a single of them has a truck version, though, and we thought it would be fun to see what a more practical Purosangue could look like.
BMW 1 Series Diesel Does 0 To 60 MPH in 1.87 Seconds
Ask anyone in the United States about diesel engines and they’ll tell you it’s only for trucks, lorries, and ferries. The compression ignition mill is largely popular in Europe, however, and there are tuning companies working on performance upgrade kits for diesels. Some take the matter to extreme levels and build drag monsters like the BMW 1 Series you see in the gallery below. It’s now officially the fastest diesel-powered BMW in history.
Tata Tiago EV Is A $10,000 Electric Vehicle For The Masses
Tata once had the cheapest brand new car on sale and the Indian automaker now continues the tradition by releasing possibly the most affordable electric vehicle in the world. The Tiago EV was designed specifically for the Indian market and offers a decent range for just about $10,000 at the current exchange rates. We will get to the pricing details soon but first, let’s talk more about the vehicle’s specifications.
Gran Turismo 7 September Update Adds Nissan Silvia, Two Other Cars
One is imaginary and the other is a record-breaker. Gran Turismo 7's garage continues to grow at a regular pace as the latest patch adds three new cars for free. The 1.23 update is rolling out as we speak and includes the sixth-generation Nissan Silvia (S14), specifically a 1994 Type S with the rare rear-wheel steering option dubbed "Super HICAS." Being the K trim level, it gets the 16-inch wheels while the turbocharged SR20 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine sends 216 horsepower to the rear axle.
Audi RS Q6 E-Tron Spied Lapping The Nurburgring
Audi continues to work on new electric vehicles to expand its EV lineup. There’s a new zero-emissions SUV currently under development and expected to debut before the end of the year. At a later date, possibly next year, it will be joined by a performance version, recently spied by our photographers on the Nurburgring.
2024 Kia EV9 Spied Looking Quick Around The Nurburgring Race Track
A new spy video captures the Kia EV9 testing at the Nurburgring race track. The SUV continues to wear a full-body camouflage wrap that’s thicker than the camo Kia used in the SUV’s first teaser images from August. The SUV will debut in the first quarter of 2023.
2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron First Drive Review: Best Supporting Actor
When watching movies or TV, one of my favorite things to see is a guest or a supporting actor step into a role and then complement the story (and its the stars whose names are on the marquee) beautifully. Renee Zellweger in Cold Mountain, for example, or Glenn Close on The Simpsons. Or even Heath Ledger, whose cold and measured Joker upstaged Batman at every turn in The Dark Knight.
Mazda Is Selling An MX-5 Miata For People With Disabilities
With a tight cabin, two seats, and limited cargo area, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is one of the most unpractical cars money can buy. Despite its downsides, more than one million people have bought one since the NA came out in the late 1980s. As part of the Japanese automaker's attempt to make the affordable sports car cater to a wider audience, there's also a right-hand-drive version available locally as the Self-empowerment Driving Vehicle.
2023 BMW Z4: See The Changes Side By Side
The refreshed roadster goes on sale in the US in November. The 2023 BMW Z4 goes on sale in the United States in November this year and if you are considering getting one, you should probably know what are the differences between the refreshed model and the pre-facelift version. Not much has changed, though the roadster features some notable visual changes that should keep it fresh for another two or three years on the market. The Z4 could be discontinued after 2025 but for now, it is here in a revised and more appealing form.
2023 BMW XM Label Red Leaks Online, Previews The 735-HP SUV
The new XM is the first standalone M model from BMW since the M1. In standard form, its plug-in hybrid powertrain doles out 644 horsepower (480 kilowatts) to all four wheels. A more powerful version called the Label Red is coming next year, but a leak from BMW gives us a preview right now.
Volvo EX90 Will Use Radar To Detect Kids, Pets Left Inside The SUV
The Volvo EX90 debuts on November 9, and when it breaks cover, it’ll come packed with sensors. Volvo has announced that the new electric crossover will feature an interior radar system designed to detect people – especially children – and pets left in the SUV. Volvo is...
Larger Renault Austral Spied With Seven Seats, Could Be Called Espace
The SUV craze continues in Europe, making victims left and right among other body styles. Case in point, Renault has discontinued the midsize Talisman midsize in both sedan and wagon flavors while the latest Megane is an electric crossover. The EV joins the traditional ICE-powered models, which might not have a bright future either seeing as how they've already been removed from the UK lineup.
Jeep Wrangler Rumored To Lose Diesel Engine After This Year
Will the Jeep Wrangler soon give up on diesel power? According to a post at JL Wrangler Forums it's guaranteed, but at this point, it's just a rumor. Motor1.com has contacted Jeep for more information but as of yet, our query hasn't been answered. We will jump in with an update when we hear back.
Four-Cylinder Audi RS Models Ruled Out, But Hybrids Are Coming
The new Mercedes-AMG C63 is a beast in terms of power but many enthusiasts will probably be missing the old days with naturally aspirated V8 engines. Those days are now in the past for the Stuttgart-based automaker as the new C63 family relies on a turbocharged and hybridized four-cylinder mill. The competition from Ingolstadt will also switch to electrified powertrains for the RS division, though it won’t come at the expense of the larger V6 and V8 combustion engines.
Kia Sorento Facelift Rendering Previews Subtle Changes
The front fascia could get new headlights. Launched in the United States for the 2022 model year, the Kia Sorento doesn’t look outdated but the time for a mid-cycle refresh is coming soon. The South Korean manufacturer is already testing camouflaged prototypes in Europe and our spies caught a test vehicle earlier this month. The disguise covering the front end was significant, but we saw some design changes hiding underneath the covering.
