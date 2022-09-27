Read full article on original website
Teen found in Brookfield with car stolen from Youngstown
Brookfield police arrested a 17-year-old boy who they say was found with a car that had been stolen from Youngstown.
Fleeing suspect strikes several vehicles during pursuit in Stark County
MASSILLON, Ohio — Several vehicles were struck during a police pursuit of a fleeing suspect on Thursday evening in Stark County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Chevy Impala driven by 33-year-old Ashley Maley of Canton was fleeing from Massillon police on State Route 172 at around 6:45 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Police: 'Argument in the street' leads to fatal shooting on Youngstown's north side Thursday
One victim has been pronounced deceased after a shooting incident on Youngstown's north side. Police were dispatched to New York Avenue in Youngstown shortly after 6:00 p.m. in reference to a 21-year-old male victim being shot. Police sources tell 21 News that the shooting stemmed from an "extended argument in...
1 cited after train and SUV collide in Struthers
It happened at State Street and S. Bridge Street in Struthers.
Youngstown police arrest two on gun charges on opposite sides of same street
Reports said Youngstown police Thursday arrested two people on gun charges in separate incidents on opposite sides of LaClede Avenue.
Columbus man arrested after Youngstown chase
Kaylen Gabbidon, 22, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Local prosecutors have case of Struthers officer-involved shooting
Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) have turned over their case on the officer-involved shooting in Struthers to local prosecutors.
1 dead, 1 injured in East Cleveland shooting
East Cleveland Police are investigating after two people were found with gunshot wounds Thursday night.
Youngstown woman accused of burning husband with hot liquid
Shanice Blair was arraigned in Canfield Friday morning on several charges, including felonious assault, domestic violence and endangering children.
Farrell woman facing charges in Masury stabbing
A Farrell woman is facing charges, accused of stabbing a man in Masury over the weekend.
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts
WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
Jambar
Car break-ins at YSU
Five weeks into the semester, Youngstown State University is experiencing an unprecedented amount of car break-ins. Shawn Varso, YSU police chief, said there have been about 15 reported car break-ins since August. He also said the increase in car break-ins on campus reflects the increased vehicle crimes in the Youngstown and Mahoning County area.
Man fatally shot in East Liberty
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was fatally shot in East Liberty on Thursday, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers were called to North St. Clair Street around 5:30 p.m. after a call for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the street. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said. Police are investigating. There is no one in custody at this time, and the victim has not been identified.
Akron homicide suspect surrenders to authorities
A Copley man sought by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force as a suspect in a July fatal shooting has turned himself in. Alexander Quarterman was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, Akron, according to a news release.
Man eats pizza during arrest in Hubbard
A ruckus in the middle of the street in Hubbard ended in an arrest, ruined pizza and damaged cars.
Police: 3 men rob pizza shop employees at gunpoint, steal their car
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A group of armed men is accused of robbing two pizza shop employees and stealing their car in Shadyside. Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 200 block of South Highland Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. for a reported carjacking.Investigators said witnesses told them three men walked up to the pizza shop workers after their shift and robbed them at gunpoint, taking cash, personal items and jewelry. Police said all three men were armed. The suspects then left the scene in the victims' vehicle, heading in the direction of Centre Avenue, police said.They're still investigating.
WFMJ.com
Head-on ambulance crash cuts power near Greenville
A head-on crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle cut power to more than 100 homes in Mercer County early Friday. The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m., shearing a utility pole and bringing down wires along Hamburg Road, just north of West Methodist Road in Hempfield Township. Fire police...
WFMJ.com
Prayer service held in Youngstown for victim of South Side shooting
A prayer service was held Wednesday evening for the victim of a shooting on Youngstown's South Side in late August. Family and friends gathered to honor 22-year-old Armani Wainwright, who was shot and killed in the 3200 Block of Southern Boulevard in late August. Guests prayed together and created a...
Suspect in downtown Youngstown homicide waives preliminary hearing
The suspect in a Sept. 18 shooting death downtown will now have his case heard by a Mahoning County grand jury.
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
