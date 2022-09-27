Read full article on original website
Encinitas Oktoberfest 2022 – Photo Gallery
ENCINITAS — Attendees at Sunday’s 26th annual Encinitas Oktoberfest enjoyed local vendors, carnival rides, traditional German food, a family zone, craft beer and more! The free, family-friendly Oktoberfest, hosted by the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, celebrates the city’s German roots. All photos by Darren Lazarus.
North County cities work to make ADUs more affordable
ENCINITAS — The boom in accessory dwelling units continues in San Diego County’s north coastal cities thanks to relaxed state requirements and local incentives, but renters and homeowners say more work is needed to make this housing stock truly affordable in the current market. Many jurisdictions view accessory...
Residents sue Blakespear for free speech violations, breach of settlement
ENCINITAS — Five Encinitas residents filed a lawsuit against Mayor Catherine Blakespear on Wednesday in Vista Superior Court for allegedly blocking their public comments on her mayoral Facebook page in violation of their free speech rights and breaching the terms of a previous settlement agreement. San Diego attorney Carla...
Election 2022: State voters to decide two sports betting measures
REGION — The future of legal sports betting in California is being placed before voters in two vastly different measures this November, as Proposition 27 aims to open up online gambling throughout the state and Prop 26 seeks to allow it only in person at racetracks and tribal casinos.
