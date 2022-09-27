Broncos ranked 21st in NFL power rankings entering Week 4

After defeating the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 on Sunday Night Football in Week 3, the Denver Broncos are now ranked 21st overall in Nate Davis’ latest NFL power rankings for USA TODAY Sports. That’s up six spots from Denver’s 27th overall ranking last week.

Here is Davis’ commentary with the Broncos’ rank this week:

Miraculously, they’re tied for the AFC West lead. But Denver’s playoff aspirations currently reside with one of the league’s elite defenses, not because of anything QB Russell Wilson and this offense are putting on tape.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs are ranked No. 5, followed by the Los Angeles Chargers (No.13). Denver is now ranked above the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 29), who will host the Broncos in Week 4.

After facing the Raiders on the road, Denver will then host the Indianapolis Colts at home on Thursday Night Football in Week 5. The Colts are ranked No. 16 this week.

The Houston Texans are ranked No. 32 (last) and the Philadelphia Eagles are ranked No. 1. To view the complete NFL power rankings going into Week 3, visit USATODAY.com.