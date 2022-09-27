Read full article on original website
South Carolina woman wins twice on lottery ticket
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston woman won big – twice – while playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. State lottery officials said the lucky player purchased a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Circle K on Meeting Street for the Sept. 5 drawing. “On one row she matched all five numbers to win […]
FOX Carolina
Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
FOX Carolina
Food Truck Friday: Choc's Barbeque Co.
Governor Henry McMaster and SC Emergency Management have an update on Hurricane Ian's impact on South Carolina. First Alert Meteorologist Bryan Bachman has the latest update on when Ian will make landfall. HURRICANE TRACK: 11 a.m. update on timing for Ian impact. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The National Hurricane...
FOX Carolina
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian impacts the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon. Viewers have begun sending photos and videos of what they’re seeing in their area. If you are able to safely take a photo of what you’re seeing, you can upload it...
FOX Carolina
3PM update on Hurricane Ian's path through SC
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's sister station WMBF. Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
FOX Carolina
Gov. McMaster holds briefing on Ian impact in SC
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
FOX Carolina
Upstate preparing for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
FOX Carolina
Photos and videos of Ian impacts on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The effects of Hurricane Ian were felt early Friday morning, as multiple storm surge and flood warnings were issued throughout the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Photos and videos of damage started coming in from viewers throughout the WMBF viewing area. PLEASE only send...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce Friday changes due to Ian impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find the latest on school changes due to Ian impacts. Complete list of closings here. (We will continue to add to this story as we learn more) Greenville County:. "Greenville County Schools will have an eLearning day, Friday, September 30. Schools and office...
FOX Carolina
Saturday morning update as remnants of Ian push through SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina’s First Alert Weather team has a weather update this morning as Ian impacts the Carolinas. Hurricane Ian officially made its second landfall in Georgetown, SC shortly after 2 p.m. Shortly before 5 p.m. it was downgraded to a post tropical storm. You...
SC schools announce changes due to Hurricane Ian
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina schools announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Hurricane Ian. SPARTANBURG COUNTY All Spartanburg School Districts said their schools will hold an eLearning day. Students are not required to log on for live instruction. All […]
FOX Carolina
Gov. McMaster assesses damage from Hurricane Ian: ‘We had no storm-related deaths’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster updated the public on Hurricane Ian’s impact during a press conference at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) on Saturday. The governor was joined by state and federal officials for preliminary updates on statewide damage from the first hurricane to make...
FOX Carolina
SC electric companies bringing out of state assistance for power restoration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At 3:35 p.m. there are 211,013 people without power in the state. Dominion Energy said Friday their company had brought in approximately 40 additional crew members and contract resources from Dominion Energy Virginia. It also brought in contract line workers from TN and Md. “We’re starting...
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
FOX Carolina
‘Support the Sunshine State’ campaign launched to support communities affected by Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina’s parent company Gray Television is partnering with The Salvation Army to provide relief to Florida communities affected by Hurricane Ian. The Sunshine State was hit hard after the storm and many families are looking for help. The campaign entitled “Support the Sunshine...
FOX Carolina
Upstate facilities offering shelter ahead of Ian impact
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Miracle Hill Ministries are offering several facilities throughout the Upstate for people to go to for extreme weather shelter. The shelters will be open from 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 until 10 a.m. on Saturday. Individuals will have access to bathrooms, hot beverages, meals, mats, and blankets.
FOX Carolina
‘A remarkable team effort’: Gov. McMaster compliments officials, first responders in wake of Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was in the Grand Strand with other officials in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The governor held a briefing in Georgetown shortly after landing and commended first responders and other agencies for their work in keeping residents safe. No storm-related deaths have been reported in South Carolina due to Ian.
FOX Carolina
Storms in North Carolina leave four dead as cleanup efforts begin
RALEIGH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said cleanup efforts are underway after the deadly remnants of Hurricane Ian moved through the state. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power outages,” said Cooper. “We mourn with the families of those who have died and urge everyone to be cautious while cleaning up to avoid more deaths or injuries.”
Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon
holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
