ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Lifestyle
AdWeek

Brandweek Podcast: Capitalizing on Audience Reach

Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. For many generations, Campbell’s has been an iconic household name. Through logo facelifts, portfolio additions and an advanced modern marketing strategy, the legendary consumer brand is set up for sustainable growth.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

McDonald's and Cactus Plant Flea Market Bring the Happy Meal Experience to Adults

If you talk to Jennifer “JJ” Healan about any of McDonald’s previous partnerships, she’ll tell you that each collaboration is anchored by what the brand calls a “fan truth,” whether a particular truth references rapper Saweetie‘s love for creating unique food combinations or that McDonald’s Sprite tastes noticeably different. For its newest campaign, the legacy fast food chain is tapping into the fan nostalgia surrounding a childhood staple: The Happy Meal.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AdWeek

TikTok: How to Turn on Post View History

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). TikTok allows users to turn on a post view history feature that will allow them to see which...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Food#Food Drink#Modern Chinese Food Brand#The Adweek Home Work
AdWeek

Metaverse Marketing Podcast: Rising Above Dystopian Origins

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). You may know a lot of metaverse skeptics—you might even be one yourself.
MARKETING
AdWeek

Branding to LGBTQ+ Communities Should Be a Metrics Innovation Goldmine

Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Sometimes the most creative aspect of a campaign is its results. I’ve seen success measured in the number of phone calls to Sweden and the volume of “Lucky Iron Fish” distributed worldwide. Match.com could just tout memberships but instead measures the number of second dates they’ve made possible. It’s a more compelling metric.
SOCIETY
AdWeek

How the Latine Community Is Sharing Their Story Via Music Charts

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Music is a cultural connector. It gives marketers a glimpse of the future, especially from the perspective of...
MUSIC
AdWeek

Where Gen Z and Millennials Split on Brand Love

Because people have unique preferences and different dispositions, it’s sometimes unwise for marketers to lump consumers into a certain target group based on age. But because culture and technology are rapidly changing from one generation to the next—something that hasn’t been the case throughout history—sometimes it’s not.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AdWeek

Meta Extends NFT Sharing to All Facebook, Instagram Users in US, 100+ Countries

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Nonfungible tokens—or digital collectibles, as Meta refers to them—are now available to all Facebook and Instagram users in...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Heinz Urges Ketchup Lovers to 'Eat Fearlessly' With the Unstainable Thobe

At the heart of many of Heinz’s campaigns is a spirit that shirks the idea of moderation. Whether that means turning its product into a wide-ranging pasta sauce or morphing fries into spoons for easier condiment consumption, the brand has developed multiple products and stunts that ultimately encourage its more devout fans to enjoy the sauces they love liberally.
FOOD & DRINKS
AdWeek

Nestlé Promotes Alex Gonnella to Lead Group Marketing for UK and Ireland

Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. Nestlé veteran Alex Gonnella has been appointed as group marketing director for Nestlé U.K. and Ireland, to lead the businesses’ 2000-strong brand portfolio including Cheerios, Häagen-Dazs, Nespresso and Nescafé.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

There's More to eBay's Nostalgic French 'Comeback' Ad Than First Meets the Eye

Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. In recent years big budget TV campaigns have embraced the trend of “sadvertising”—telling audiences emotive stories, typically soundtracked by a twinkling piano score and punctuated with a meaningful message.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Nextdoor Adds Targeting Options for Public Agencies to Its Ad Platform

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Neighborhood social network Nextdoor added targeting options to its ad platform in the U.S. with the aim of...
INTERNET
AdWeek

My Little Pony Gallops Into Roblox to Win a New Generation of Fans

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). If you were a child of the 1980s or ‘90s, you probably remember My Little Pony. Though the...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy