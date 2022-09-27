Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Santiago Luna Lupo's Work Recognizes the Nuances of Culture
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Buenos Aires native and executive creative director at We Believers, Santiago Luna Lupo, is careful to give credit where...
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Luis Vásquez Navigates Chaos to Get to the Heart of the Work
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Growing up in the ’80s and ’90s meant having a front row seat to what Houston-based associate creative director...
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: For Luciano 'Chany' D'Amelio, the Real Beauty Is in the Impact
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Like many kids, Miami-based Luciano “Chany” D’Amelio juggled a number of interests including art, music and movies. But unlike...
AdWeek
Creative Flavor: Adriana Hernández Keeps Inclusion and Community Top-Of-Mind
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. For Upstreamers creative director Adriana Hernández, getting involved in the advertising industry was a matter of merely continuing an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AdWeek
Buy-In Is Key to Leading Through Transformation
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in.
AdWeek
Brandweek Podcast: Capitalizing on Audience Reach
Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. For many generations, Campbell’s has been an iconic household name. Through logo facelifts, portfolio additions and an advanced modern marketing strategy, the legendary consumer brand is set up for sustainable growth.
AdWeek
McDonald's and Cactus Plant Flea Market Bring the Happy Meal Experience to Adults
If you talk to Jennifer “JJ” Healan about any of McDonald’s previous partnerships, she’ll tell you that each collaboration is anchored by what the brand calls a “fan truth,” whether a particular truth references rapper Saweetie‘s love for creating unique food combinations or that McDonald’s Sprite tastes noticeably different. For its newest campaign, the legacy fast food chain is tapping into the fan nostalgia surrounding a childhood staple: The Happy Meal.
AdWeek
TikTok: How to Turn on Post View History
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). TikTok allows users to turn on a post view history feature that will allow them to see which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Metaverse Marketing Podcast: Rising Above Dystopian Origins
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). You may know a lot of metaverse skeptics—you might even be one yourself.
AdWeek
Branding to LGBTQ+ Communities Should Be a Metrics Innovation Goldmine
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Sometimes the most creative aspect of a campaign is its results. I’ve seen success measured in the number of phone calls to Sweden and the volume of “Lucky Iron Fish” distributed worldwide. Match.com could just tout memberships but instead measures the number of second dates they’ve made possible. It’s a more compelling metric.
AdWeek
How the Latine Community Is Sharing Their Story Via Music Charts
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Music is a cultural connector. It gives marketers a glimpse of the future, especially from the perspective of...
AdWeek
Where Gen Z and Millennials Split on Brand Love
Because people have unique preferences and different dispositions, it’s sometimes unwise for marketers to lump consumers into a certain target group based on age. But because culture and technology are rapidly changing from one generation to the next—something that hasn’t been the case throughout history—sometimes it’s not.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
Meta Extends NFT Sharing to All Facebook, Instagram Users in US, 100+ Countries
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Nonfungible tokens—or digital collectibles, as Meta refers to them—are now available to all Facebook and Instagram users in...
AdWeek
Heinz Urges Ketchup Lovers to 'Eat Fearlessly' With the Unstainable Thobe
At the heart of many of Heinz’s campaigns is a spirit that shirks the idea of moderation. Whether that means turning its product into a wide-ranging pasta sauce or morphing fries into spoons for easier condiment consumption, the brand has developed multiple products and stunts that ultimately encourage its more devout fans to enjoy the sauces they love liberally.
AdWeek
Nestlé Promotes Alex Gonnella to Lead Group Marketing for UK and Ireland
Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. Nestlé veteran Alex Gonnella has been appointed as group marketing director for Nestlé U.K. and Ireland, to lead the businesses’ 2000-strong brand portfolio including Cheerios, Häagen-Dazs, Nespresso and Nescafé.
AdWeek
Weed? No, Wheat. Shreddies Cereal Borrows the Trappings of Cannabis for its Own 'Dispensary'
The menu in this stylishly minimalist shop listed various “strains,” along with the effects each could have, and showcased the products in clear glass jars for best visibility. Employees, meanwhile, used digital scales to measure every order down to the precise gram. Enjoying your content? You Have 1...
AdWeek
There's More to eBay's Nostalgic French 'Comeback' Ad Than First Meets the Eye
Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. In recent years big budget TV campaigns have embraced the trend of “sadvertising”—telling audiences emotive stories, typically soundtracked by a twinkling piano score and punctuated with a meaningful message.
AdWeek
Nextdoor Adds Targeting Options for Public Agencies to Its Ad Platform
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Neighborhood social network Nextdoor added targeting options to its ad platform in the U.S. with the aim of...
AdWeek
My Little Pony Gallops Into Roblox to Win a New Generation of Fans
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). If you were a child of the 1980s or ‘90s, you probably remember My Little Pony. Though the...
AdWeek
As Edelman Turns 70, Its CEO Looks to the Future of Creative Communications
Dan Edelman changed the face of advertising communications when he opened up his eponymous shop in 1952. He was the first to create the media tour and helped elevate public relations as a key tactic for advertisers.
Comments / 0