WDAM-TV
Deen and Tate ‘End of Watch Ride’ raises funds to benefit police, scholarships
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 170 motorcycles and Jeeps took part in an annual memorial ride Saturday, which raises money in honor of Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate, two Hattiesburg police officers killed in the line of duty seven years ago. The Deen & Tate “End of Watch Ride”...
WDAM-TV
Amtrack platform upgraded in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel witnessed a little history being made Friday. A new and improved Amtrack platform was unveiled Friday before city officials and federal dignitaries. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
15th annual Loblolly Festival filled the streets of downtown Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As usual, Saturday’s annual Loblolly Festival in downtown Laurel took a lot of planning, hard work and execution. And it all paid off, with the 125th edition of the festival proving to be its largest, with more than 340 vendors attending. “We have covered every...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. dances away the morning blues with students
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - School drop-offs are a bit different at Jones County elementary schools. As parents drop off their children, they’re greeted with smiles and a bit of dancing by teachers and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. “It’s just a good vibe to start your day,...
WDAM-TV
Laurel church collecting relief supplies for Ian victims
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt residents are already making donations to help victims of Hurricane Ian. The members of Trinity Baptist Church are taking donations of non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, insect repellent and other supplies for victims of the storm. Donations are being taken at the church Monday-Saturday, from...
WDAM-TV
Suspected Jones Co. shooter in custody Saturday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man considered “armed and dangerous” after allegedly shooting into the home of his girlfriend Friday surrendered Saturday morning to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, 42-year-old Myrick Jones turned himself in at the Jones County Adult...
WDAM-TV
Amtrak platform opens in Laurel
Widespread damage, flooding and millions are without power in southwest Florida, but Dixie Electric crew members are ready to help. Pine Belt organizations work to raise awareness of Sickle Cell Anemia over the month of September. Combating Food Insecurity in the Pine Belt. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM...
WDAM-TV
2nd annual Taste of the South brings hungry Hattiesburgers to Main Street
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Main Street was the place to be for lunch Saturday afternoon. Hattiesburg Jaycees and Fairley’s Wings of Hattiesburg partnered to host the second annual Taste of the South food truck festival. From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m, Main Street in downtown Hattiesburg was jam-packed with...
WDAM-TV
Good, long Saturday capped 17th annual Mobile Street Renaissance Festival
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday marked the final chance to visit the Renaissance Festival. Mobile Street Renaissance Festival started Friday evening with a book signing and show by musician Bobby Rush. The festival reignited at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with activities scheduled until midnight. Festivities included a bike show, a step...
WDAM-TV
Local author to start streaming service
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt author is set to launch an online streaming program that will feature other other area writers. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WDAM-TV
Methamphetamine in the Pine Belt, the evolution of an ongoing problem
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Meth in Mississippi is a problem that has not gone away, but how users get the drug has changed. Early in the morning of Sept. 28, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people for 103 grams of methamphetamine at a Laurel hotel. JCSD...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested on numerous charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 22-year-old Hattiesburg man was taken into custody Thursday and charged with five crimes, including three counts of commercial burglary. Troy Johnson was taken into custody on Sept. 29 in the 100 block of North 32nd Avenue on an active arrest warrant for commercial burglary. In...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: William Carey University release statement regarding system outage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University continues to work on restoring campus, following a system outage Friday. WCU President Ben Burnett released a statement to students, faculty and staff Saturday afternoon regarding the incident. The statement reads as follows:. “On Friday morning, we experienced an incident that resulted in...
WDAM-TV
September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month
Hattiesburg pastor Knox Baird said he learned a valuable lesson over the last year - don’t ignore your yearly checkups. Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Clinic open first Ambulatory Cardiovascular Surgery Center. Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT. |. Forrest General Hospital partners with Hattiesburg Clinic on the...
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking help in locating shoplifting suspect
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual in an on-going felony shoplifting investigation. HPD says the individual stole multiple iPhones on Sept. 18 from the Walmart off U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg. Anyone with any information is asked to...
WDAM-TV
Sweet Mississippi Tea Fest returns to Poplarville
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Poplarville will be treated to a sweet event this October as the Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival hits downtown once again. The festival will take place on and around Poplarville’s Town Green over two days, Oct. 7 and Oct. 8. Whether sweet tea evokes happy memories...
WDAM-TV
Hub City man wanted for breaking into U.S. 98 Exxon station
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has issued a warrant for a man who recently broke into a gas station in the city. According to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore, 22-year-old Troy Johnson, of Hattiesburg, has an active warrant for one count of commercial burglary in connection to breaking into the Exxon at 6061 U.S. Highway 98, on Sunday, Sept. 18.
WDAM-TV
William Carey comes under ransomware attack
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University administrators got a glimpse of a scenario they usually only see in their nightmares. The school’s Hattiesburg campus fell under ransomware attack Friday. The attack crippled communications, with the university’s website, social media and email down and unaccessible. Students were unable to...
WDAM-TV
Man pleads guilty in Jones Co. court on fondling charge
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is set for deportation after pleading guilty to fondling a child in Jones County. According to court documents, Diego Morales Ruiz changed his pea from “not guilty” to “guilty” for the charge of fondling in the Second Judicial District of Jones County in Laurel on Sept. 22. This follows a mistrial in August.
