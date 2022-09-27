ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coladaily.com

Dominion working to restore power to customers

Dominion Energy crews had restored power to 99% of customers in the Columbia area Friday night. According to the company’s website, 133 outages reporting 1,620 customers were still in progress in Metro Columbia as of 11 p.m. Friday, out of a total of 278, 643 people. Dominion shared a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Silver Bluff grocery store in Aiken one step closer

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A 47,500-square-foot grocery store could be built near The Village at Woodside on Silver Bluff Road. “I think we’re already inundated with supermarkets, and I really just don’t see the advantage of building one here,” Keith McCartney told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. The grocery store would serve Woodside […]
AIKEN, SC
coladaily.com

UPDATE: UofSC, Midlands Tech, and other colleges cancel on-campus classes

University and colleges in the Midlands have cancelled on-campus classes due to the threat of potentially severe weather from Hurricane Ian. The University of South Carolina sent a text message to students Thursday afternoon announcing that in-person and virtual classes scheduled for Friday are canceled due to inclement weather caused by Hurricane Ian.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cayce, SC
City
Irmo, SC
wach.com

PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Pursuit near Garners Ferry Road, Lower Richland Boulevard leads to arrests

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that began off of Garners Ferry Road, authorities confirmed late Saturday. According to preliminary information proved by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Deputies investigating shots fired in Columbia neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating shots fired Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood near Ridge View High School. Officials say no injuries or property damage have been located at this time.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Locksmithing#Automobile#Irmo Lock Company#The Modern Locksmith
wach.com

LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

City of Columbia recommends avoid these flood-prone streets

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has compiled a list of known flood-prone streets that it advises motorists to avoid during periods of heavy rain. Use the map to view the intersections and plan a new route around potentially flooded streets and intersections. Remember, when operating a motor...
COLUMBIA, SC
counton2.com

Gov. McMaster, local leaders to provide updates on Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State and local emergency management officials will provide updates on Hurricane Ian and the storm’s possible impacts on South Carolina during Wednesday afternoon briefings. Tri-county leaders will share the latest projections for Hurricane Ian and how residents can prepare for potential impacts during a...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
WJCL

Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Coroner identifies wreck fatality

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
PROSPERITY, SC
WJBF

21 people arrested in South Carolina dogfighting operation, over 300 dogs rescued

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested 21 people in multiple South Carolina counties in a dogfighting operation. Authorities say rescued 305 dogs from what they are calling the “largest dogfighting operation” in South Carolina history. Investigators say 18 people were arrested Saturday night and booked at the Alvin […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man shot in Sumter deputy-involved shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker announced the identity of a man shot Monday during a deputy-involved incident. Raymond Twork, II, 42, of Rembert, was pronounced dead at the scene on Leslie Dr. SLED was requested to investigate after reports of an armed man being shot during an encounter with a deputy from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy