Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
coladaily.com
Dominion working to restore power to customers
Dominion Energy crews had restored power to 99% of customers in the Columbia area Friday night. According to the company’s website, 133 outages reporting 1,620 customers were still in progress in Metro Columbia as of 11 p.m. Friday, out of a total of 278, 643 people. Dominion shared a...
Silver Bluff grocery store in Aiken one step closer
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — A 47,500-square-foot grocery store could be built near The Village at Woodside on Silver Bluff Road. “I think we’re already inundated with supermarkets, and I really just don’t see the advantage of building one here,” Keith McCartney told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. The grocery store would serve Woodside […]
coladaily.com
Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenman says, "We are ready," as Ian makes landfall
"Right now, we are praying for the best and prepared for the worst," said City of Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann on Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian made landfall on the coast of South Carolina. While speaking with Tony Clyburn, midday host on 93.1 The Lake, Rickenmann said the city is...
coladaily.com
UPDATE: UofSC, Midlands Tech, and other colleges cancel on-campus classes
University and colleges in the Midlands have cancelled on-campus classes due to the threat of potentially severe weather from Hurricane Ian. The University of South Carolina sent a text message to students Thursday afternoon announcing that in-person and virtual classes scheduled for Friday are canceled due to inclement weather caused by Hurricane Ian.
wach.com
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
Pursuit near Garners Ferry Road, Lower Richland Boulevard leads to arrests
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are in custody following a pursuit that began off of Garners Ferry Road, authorities confirmed late Saturday. According to preliminary information proved by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it in the area of Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
wach.com
Deputies investigating shots fired in Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating shots fired Thursday afternoon. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood near Ridge View High School. Officials say no injuries or property damage have been located at this time.
wach.com
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
City of Columbia recommends avoid these flood-prone streets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has compiled a list of known flood-prone streets that it advises motorists to avoid during periods of heavy rain. Use the map to view the intersections and plan a new route around potentially flooded streets and intersections. Remember, when operating a motor...
counton2.com
Gov. McMaster, local leaders to provide updates on Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State and local emergency management officials will provide updates on Hurricane Ian and the storm’s possible impacts on South Carolina during Wednesday afternoon briefings. Tri-county leaders will share the latest projections for Hurricane Ian and how residents can prepare for potential impacts during a...
WLTX.com
Hurricane Ian aftermath in Orangeburg county
Roads have cleared and it's all back to normal in Holly Hill. Trees are still down.
WJCL
Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
abccolumbia.com
Business, government office closings, and event cancellations due to possible severe weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Several businesses, government offices, and events have announced cancellations and closings due to possible severe weather. So far, the following organizations have decided to close due to the possibility of heavy wind and rain from Hurricane Ian:. Blythewood Chamber of Commerce’s Oktober Fest— Event rescheduled for Saturday...
wach.com
Additional arrests follow largest dogfighting ring bust in the state, 305 dogs rescued
COLUMBIA, SC — It is thought to be the largest dogfighting ring ever in South Carolina. Over the weekend, federal agents and SLED arresting 21 people they say are involved in the abuse of hundreds of dogs. The Humane Society of the United States and Bark Nation are both...
20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC
More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday.
Aiken County getting ready for possible rain, gusting winds from Hurricane Ian
While Hurricane Ian churned in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, preparations were underway locally for any impact the storm might have following its expected landfall in Florida. Weather forecasts were calling for gusting winds and heavy rainfall in Aiken County and the surrounding area later this week. “Obviously,...
Coroner identifies wreck fatality
NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
21 people arrested in South Carolina dogfighting operation, over 300 dogs rescued
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested 21 people in multiple South Carolina counties in a dogfighting operation. Authorities say rescued 305 dogs from what they are calling the “largest dogfighting operation” in South Carolina history. Investigators say 18 people were arrested Saturday night and booked at the Alvin […]
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies man shot in Sumter deputy-involved shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker announced the identity of a man shot Monday during a deputy-involved incident. Raymond Twork, II, 42, of Rembert, was pronounced dead at the scene on Leslie Dr. SLED was requested to investigate after reports of an armed man being shot during an encounter with a deputy from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
