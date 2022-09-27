ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Corn Nation

Mickey Joseph Gets Nebraska to Finally Make Game Winning Plays in the Fourth Quarter

At around 6:30 p.m. last night I took in the Husker faithful and what would be announced as Nebraska’s 286th consecutive sellout. My initial thought was that this football program does not deserve these fans. Nebraska fans continue to impress me every single week as they continue to show up. It really does not make any sense. Why continue to support this program?
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Postgame Reaction to Nebraska’s 35-21 win over Indiana

Greg joined me at my house in Minnesota for a great day of college football, including a Nebraska 35-21 win over Indiana!. Biggest key to the win: Nebraska had a bad thing happen - the fumble for a TD by Chubba Purdy - and didn’t let it destroy their hopes for a victory.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska vs Indiana - The Game Thread of “WTF IS THIS?”

What’s going to happen? I don’t know. You don’t know. Nobody knows. If I had to bet, I’d guess that many bad things will happen, perpetrated by both teams. Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458. Surface: FieldTurf. Series Record: Indiana leads 10-8-3 Series in Lincoln:...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Kansas State
State
Alabama State
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Indiana State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Football
Corn Nation

Predictions: Huskers vs. Hoosiers

Michigan (-10.5) at Iowa. Mike: Iowa hasn’t faced an offense like Michigan’s...or a defense like Michigan’s, for that matter either. Weasels 31, Squawkeyes 5. Nate M: I saw somewhere that Iowa has 10% of the Top 10 upset wins over the past twenty years or something. That’s kind of interesting. Iowa’s defense is one of the best in the country and it should be able to slow down Michigan but not enough for the win. I think Michigan wins by 14.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Friday Night Nebraska Volleyball & College Football Game Thread

Tonight we have the Cornhusker Volleyball team taking on Rutgers at 6:00pm CST in Lincoln. Game can be seen on BTN+ and listened to on the Husker Radio Network. We also have a slew of football games starting with Penn at Dartmouth on ESPNU at 6:00pm CST and ending with New Mexico at UNLV at 10:00pm CST. Yes, we’ve got a late late night game out west for your viewing pleasure.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Lance Leipold
Person
Gary Patterson
Person
Jim Leonhard
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Dave Aranda
KETV.com

Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando

Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
ORLANDO, FL
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#American Football#College Football#Weekly Power Rankings#Baylor
gotodestinations.com

Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha

Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
OMAHA, NE
Radio Iowa

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

On this day, Sept 29, 1985: Earliest recorded snow in Omaha history

OMAHA, Neb. — It's certainly feeling like fall in Omaha. It's the time of year when we start to make the transition into the colder months. While Nebraska has seen October snow in the past, September snow is a rare occurrence. Meteorologist Sean Everson takes us back 37 years...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska gets approval for electric vehicle charging network

Neb. — The Federal Highway Administration approved Nebraska's plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The approval comes with about $6 million per year for the next five years. The state can also compete for its share of $2.5 billion in discretionary grant funding. Nebraska's...
NEBRASKA STATE
omahamagazine.com

The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland

202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy