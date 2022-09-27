Michigan (-10.5) at Iowa. Mike: Iowa hasn’t faced an offense like Michigan’s...or a defense like Michigan’s, for that matter either. Weasels 31, Squawkeyes 5. Nate M: I saw somewhere that Iowa has 10% of the Top 10 upset wins over the past twenty years or something. That’s kind of interesting. Iowa’s defense is one of the best in the country and it should be able to slow down Michigan but not enough for the win. I think Michigan wins by 14.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO