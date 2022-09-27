Read full article on original website
Mickey Joseph Gets Nebraska to Finally Make Game Winning Plays in the Fourth Quarter
At around 6:30 p.m. last night I took in the Husker faithful and what would be announced as Nebraska’s 286th consecutive sellout. My initial thought was that this football program does not deserve these fans. Nebraska fans continue to impress me every single week as they continue to show up. It really does not make any sense. Why continue to support this program?
Postgame Reaction to Nebraska’s 35-21 win over Indiana
Greg joined me at my house in Minnesota for a great day of college football, including a Nebraska 35-21 win over Indiana!. Biggest key to the win: Nebraska had a bad thing happen - the fumble for a TD by Chubba Purdy - and didn’t let it destroy their hopes for a victory.
Nebraska vs Indiana - The Game Thread of “WTF IS THIS?”
What’s going to happen? I don’t know. You don’t know. Nobody knows. If I had to bet, I’d guess that many bad things will happen, perpetrated by both teams. Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458. Surface: FieldTurf. Series Record: Indiana leads 10-8-3 Series in Lincoln:...
How to watch Nebraska vs. Indiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Cornhuskers and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable loss.
Predictions: Huskers vs. Hoosiers
Michigan (-10.5) at Iowa. Mike: Iowa hasn’t faced an offense like Michigan’s...or a defense like Michigan’s, for that matter either. Weasels 31, Squawkeyes 5. Nate M: I saw somewhere that Iowa has 10% of the Top 10 upset wins over the past twenty years or something. That’s kind of interesting. Iowa’s defense is one of the best in the country and it should be able to slow down Michigan but not enough for the win. I think Michigan wins by 14.
Marques Buford Jr. reveals locker room's mindset at Nebraska throughout coaching changes
Marques Buford Jr. spoke about what it has been like for the players at Nebraska with having to play for two different head coaches this season. He spoke to Brian Christopherson of 247Sports about it. For Buford, he is keeping his focus forward. Buford has 18 solo tackles, 2 interceptions,...
Friday Night Nebraska Volleyball & College Football Game Thread
Tonight we have the Cornhusker Volleyball team taking on Rutgers at 6:00pm CST in Lincoln. Game can be seen on BTN+ and listened to on the Husker Radio Network. We also have a slew of football games starting with Penn at Dartmouth on ESPNU at 6:00pm CST and ending with New Mexico at UNLV at 10:00pm CST. Yes, we’ve got a late late night game out west for your viewing pleasure.
Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando
Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets
OMAHA — Tanya Gifford of Lift Up Sarpy County was thrilled this summer to learn that her nonprofit was awarded $1 million to help ward off homelessness in a community still pained by the pandemic. But her cheer, and that of about 50 other nonprofits across Nebraska, was short-lived.
Where to Find the Best Breakfast in Omaha
Omaha has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast spots – from classic American fare to international cuisine. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light and healthy option, you’re sure to find something to your taste. Here are...
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
On this day, Sept 29, 1985: Earliest recorded snow in Omaha history
OMAHA, Neb. — It's certainly feeling like fall in Omaha. It's the time of year when we start to make the transition into the colder months. While Nebraska has seen October snow in the past, September snow is a rare occurrence. Meteorologist Sean Everson takes us back 37 years...
Nebraska gets approval for electric vehicle charging network
Neb. — The Federal Highway Administration approved Nebraska's plan to create a network of electric vehicle charging stations. The approval comes with about $6 million per year for the next five years. The state can also compete for its share of $2.5 billion in discretionary grant funding. Nebraska's...
The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland
202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
