Where does LSU rank in On3's Week 5 SEC Power Rankings?

By Kyle Richardson
 3 days ago
On3 released its Week 5 SEC power rankings, and after a wacky week, LSU has moved up to No. 8 in the rankings.

Florida, who lost to

last week, dropped down to No. 9, Arkansas dropped two spots after losing to Texas A&M, and Auburn avoided being ranked as the worst team in the conference, thanks to Missouri fumbling the bag…literally.

What kind of shape does your program have to be in for you to be ranked below Vanderbilt in football? Things are in dire straits on the plains and in Missouri.

LSU will head to Auburn this Saturday night to face off in a battle of the Tigers. Hopefully, it can pull out another win to help move us up in the rankings. A couple of important games to watch this week will be Kentucky vs. Ole Miss and Alabama vs Arkansas.

Mississippi State plays Texas A&M this week as well, but I don’t think it is as important as the other two. Will Levis has been a monster this year, leading the Wildcats to a top-10 ranking and a huge win in the swamp. Can he lead them to a win over Lane Kiffin in Oxford?

#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#Lsu#Sec Power Rankings#Texas A M#Auburn#Tigers#Wildcats#Oxford#Louisiana State
