GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Richardson threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns, a top-level NFL prospect who looked comfortable playing on a Sunday, and Florida handled lower-division Eastern Washington 52-17 in a game delayed a day by Hurricane Ian. The Gators (3-2) scored touchdowns on their first five possessions while having their way with the Eagles (1-3). Richardson’s first throw was a 75-yard TD pass to Justin Shorter. His first run went for 45 yards and set up another score. He briefly left the game in the first half to get his right ankle tapped but later returned and was done for the day early in the third quarter. He completed 8 of 10 passes, with an interception on a deep ball to open the second half.

CHENEY, WA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO