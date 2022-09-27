ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta Free Press

Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens face Buffalo Bills in possible AFC playoffs preview

The Baltimore Ravens (2-1) face their toughest test of the season so far when they welcome Super Bowl favorites the Buffalo Bills (2-1). Baltimore is coming off a 37-26 win over the New England Patriots as the offense continues to roll. But the Bills are hungry, looking to overcome the disappointing defeat on the road to the Miami Dolphins last weekend, and they have a chance to move back into a tie for first place in the AFC East with a victory.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State into top 10 of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, Alabama back to No. 1

After a couple of top 10 teams took their first losses of the season in Week 5 of the college football schedule, Penn State managed to wiggle its way into the top 10 of the updated USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after a sloppy win at home against Northwestern. Penn State has been moved up to No. 10 in this week’s coaches poll, a move up of two spots in the coaches poll this week. Penn State joins Ohio State (No. 3) and Michigan (No. 4) in representing the Big Ten in the top 10. Kentucky and NC State each lost their...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Barely: Arkansas hangs on in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

In and around Fayetteville, doom and gloom have been common the last 24 hours. That isn’t the case elsewhere. The Arkansas football team fell to Alabama on Saturday, 49-26, but didn’t fall out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The Hogs checked in at No. 25 after being beaten by the now-No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide. Alabama took the top spot from Georgia, which needed a fourth-quarter rally to get past Missouri on Saturday night. The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2 while the Hogs fell from No. 19. The SEC was everywhere in the poll. Arkansas’ opponent in Week 6, Mississippi State, cracked...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Augusta Free Press

Tua head injury brings concussions back into focus for NFL: ‘S–t just got real’

Chris Nowinski, former Harvard football player, former WWE superstar, neuroscientist and founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, was as blunt as one could be about the injury suffered on national TV by Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. “This is a disaster,” Nowinski tweeted. “Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs...
NFL

