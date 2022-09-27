In and around Fayetteville, doom and gloom have been common the last 24 hours. That isn’t the case elsewhere. The Arkansas football team fell to Alabama on Saturday, 49-26, but didn’t fall out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The Hogs checked in at No. 25 after being beaten by the now-No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide. Alabama took the top spot from Georgia, which needed a fourth-quarter rally to get past Missouri on Saturday night. The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2 while the Hogs fell from No. 19. The SEC was everywhere in the poll. Arkansas’ opponent in Week 6, Mississippi State, cracked...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO