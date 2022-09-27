ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Brian Kelly said LSU is preparing for rough conditions against Auburn due to Hurricane Ian

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16nv6E_0iCAXr0D00

As the west coast of Florida hunkers down in preparation for what could be devastating effects of Hurricane Ian, college football programs around the region are monitoring the situation.

That includes Tigers coach Brian Kelly, who discussed how the team is preparing for potential bad weather in Saturday’s contest on the road against Auburn.

“No doubt. We’ve talked about a gameplan in terms of what it might look like, hopefully that’s going to pass through,” Kelly said. “We’re going to get probably some rain of some kind and that’ll be our first time in that kind of element. It’s a grass situation, so you put those plans together relative to what that would look like if, in fact, we did get hit with some severe rain.”

The current track shows the hurricane staying well away from eastern Alabama, but that doesn’t mean the game couldn’t be impacted by the outer bands. Per the 10 p.m. CT rainfall potential update from the National Hurricane Center, Auburn could be set to receive up to four inches of rain.

Kelly may be new to coaching in the south, but he’s dealt with the impacts of hurricanes before, most notably against Clemson in 2015 and NC State the following year while he was at Notre Dame.

“I’ve been in two remnants of hurricanes, one at North Carolina State, which was abysmal and I think the other was at Clemson,” Kelly said. “They affect the game conditions, and so you have to plan accordingly in terms of your passing game, running game. Kicking game is affected dramatically. Field position, tactically how you call a game. You just have to wrap your head around it prior to and prepare for it. And then, quite frankly, you have to react accordingly during the game.

“I’m not making too much of it. I’m not going to put too much on our players. Our players just need to play, and as coaches we’ll adapt accordingly during the game.”

LSU’s Week 5 contest should go on as planned, but it will likely be in less pristine conditions than the team has faced to this point.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Video

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral for helping a college football player land two "Ls" in one day. Dunne, one of the most-followed athletes in all of college sports, went viral on social media earlier this season, while responding to an SEC football player. “When we play LSU tomorrow...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Alabama State
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
State
North Carolina State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryan Harsin gets hammered for Auburn 4th quarter offensive play call, loss vs. LSU

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers blew a 17-point first-half lead against the LSU Tigers Saturday night. In fact, LSU scored 21-unanswered points to beat Auburn 21-17. However, Auburn had a great opportunity early in the fourth quarter to score points, but thanks to a questionable play-call, LSU got the ball back on an interception.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What Bryan Harsin said on Tiger Talk to preview the LSU game

Bryan Harsin made his last public comments of the week less than 48 hours before Auburn’s second game on the Southeastern Conference schedule on Tiger Talk with hosts Andy Burcham and Brad Law. Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC) is looking to build on last week’s overtime win against Missouri when...
AUBURN, AL
LSU Reveille

How does campus recover from Louisiana Saturday Night? Facility Services on preparing for, cleaning up after game day

Everything from beer bottles to discarded red solo cups are left scattered around campus and in Tiger Stadium after a game day. Still, said trash disappears come morning. This is thanks to LSU Facility Services, who prepares days in advance of Saturday night to make sure all trash is taken care of before the campus opens back up for the next week of classes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Hurricanes#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Hurricane Ian#Tigers#Clemson#Nc State
andthevalleyshook.com

5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU

LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast. After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.
BATON ROUGE, LA
mediafeed.org

How much does it really cost to attend Auburn University in Alabama?

Auburn University, located in Auburn, Alabama, is known for its strong football culture (go Tigers!). Auburn University tuition for 2021-22 is just slightly higher than the national average of $10,740 (for in-state students) at $11,826 per year. However, if you live out of state, that number rises to $31,986 per year, in contrast to $27,560 as the national average.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn University unveils NPHC Legacy Plaza, 'the first physical landmark for any Black student organization on Auburn’s campus'

On Friday afternoon, Auburn University dedicated the National Pan-Hellenic Council Legacy Plaza, which features an open space and monuments dedicated to the nine African American fraternities and sororities on the Auburn campus that make up the NPHC. Often called the “Divine Nine,” the NPHC consists of five fraternities—Alpha Phi Alpha,...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

These two church plants are now building permanent homes in Auburn

With church planting, the process of establishing a new Christian congregation in a community, churches often move around town quite a bit before finding a permanent home. Miles Fidell, lead pastor at Auburn Community Church, understands this well. His church has held services in many different places since first forming eight years ago.
AUBURN, AL
under30ceo.com

The Story Behind Raising Canes Restaurant

If you’re a fan of chicken fingers, chances are you’ve heard of Raising Canes. From humble beginnings to becoming a national household name for chicken fingers, Rising Canes is dedicated to serving up the best chicken fingers in town, and they’ve done it with flair!. From the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Baton Rouge food bank to host fall fest Saturday, ticket in is food item

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a fall festival on Oct. 1 and your ticket in is a non-perishable food item. The food bank’s First Annual Fill the Food Bank Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have music, food, a pumpkin patch, and more. The festival will take place at 14200 River Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
alreporter.com

Opinion | A warning to the Lee County bigot

My last fist-fight was in 8th grade. Mostly a one-punch, after school event. A classmate who used to pester me by hitting me and running away finally pushed me too far. I caught him with a solid right cross to his jaw. Just like my old man taught me. The...
LEE COUNTY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
207K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy