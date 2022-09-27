Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper urges caution as rest of North Carolina begins to feel Ian’s effects
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Cooper is urging North Carolinians to be safe and cautious during heavy rainfall, possible flooding and power outages as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. The Cape Fear has been feeling impacts since late Thursday night. “Our message today is simple. Be smart...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolinians advised to be wary of illegitimate contractors following Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve seen damage from Hurricane Ian, you’re being warned to choose a contractor carefully. The North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors says citizens should exercise extreme caution to avoid becoming further victimized by scam artists posing as legitimate contractors. The NCLBGC...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper urges awareness, preparedness ahead of Ian
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Cooper is encouraging North Carolinians to pay close attention to the weather and take necessary precautions as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach the state. “Hurricane Ian reminds us how unpredictable these storms can be and North Carolinians should be prepared when it reaches...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
End of Pawleys Island Pier falls into ocean due to Ian wind, waves
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear is experiencing major impacts from Hurricane Ian but places near its landfall in South Carolina are bearing the brunt of the storm. The Pawleys Island Pier collapsed into the ocean Friday afternoon, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department. The pier...
