ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department is seeking the help of the public in locating a missing woman, who also has dementia and could be at a risk to her safety. Police are looking for 72-year-old Marie Jackson who left her residence in the 300 block of Third Street around 6 PM last evening (September, 29th) with no known direction of travel. Ms. Jackson is a black female, approximately 5 foot 11 inches, 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hat and no additional clothing description. Ms. Jackson has dementia and is believed that her safety is at risk.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO