WKTV
Students become sick after eating food laced with marijuana at middle school in Madison County
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – A shelter in place was called at Otto Shortell Middle School in the Oneida City School District Friday morning after several students became ill after eating food laced with marijuana. According to a letter sent to parents by the superintendent, a student brought the food to...
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
Camillus mom accused of abuse appears in court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus mom accused of abusing her son appeared in Onondaga County Court late Friday morning. 44-year-old Susan Orendorf did not speak in court and did not answer questions from NewsChannel 9 on the way out of the building. Orendorf’s attorney, Melissa Swartz, did not provide a comment on her client’s […]
whcuradio.com
UPDATE: Missing Ithaca woman found, says police
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Police Department says Marie Jackson has been located safely. ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for a missing person. 72-year-old Marie Jackson was last seen leaving her house after six o’clock last evening. It’s not known in which direction she went. Jackson has dementia, and police say her safety is at risk. Jackson is a Black woman, five-11 in height and weighing about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hat. No other clothing description is available.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels
Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb
Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
localsyr.com
Missing Ithaca woman found safe
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department is seeking the help of the public in locating a missing woman, who also has dementia and could be at a risk to her safety. Police are looking for 72-year-old Marie Jackson who left her residence in the 300 block of Third Street around 6 PM last evening (September, 29th) with no known direction of travel. Ms. Jackson is a black female, approximately 5 foot 11 inches, 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink hat and no additional clothing description. Ms. Jackson has dementia and is believed that her safety is at risk.
localsyr.com
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
localsyr.com
Road2RecoveryCNY helping people overcome addiction
(WSYR-TV) — The numbers are scary. Opioid overdoses killed 186 people in Onondaga County last year. Over the last six years, those numbers have more than doubled. There is hope. Road2RecoveryCNY supports young adults who don’t have the money or insurance for long-term treatment. Tommy Desocio got help from Road2RecoveryCNY and because of it, he got sober. His mom Caroline has become a major advocate for the group since then.
Syracuse Woman Released from Hospital and Immediately Arrested
A Central New York woman was released from the hospital and immediately arrested after the accident that put her into the hospital. Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills of Syracuse allegedly caused the September 12, 2022 crash in Van Buren, New York that resulted in the hospitalization of two others, including a 15-year-old.
wrvo.org
Syracuse University professor highlights risks of “quiet quitting” trend
Quiet quitting is a trend that many employees are hoping will make their work lives more bearable, but a local professor said there are risks to that way of thinking. Syracuse University Psychology Professor Kevin Antshel said even before the pandemic, organizational psychologists were seeing an increase in employee burnout due to low wages and work-related stressors. The COVID-19 era made that worse, leading to “The Great Resignation.”
WETM
Man arrested for home invasion in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police arrested one man for breaking into a home with a knife and robbing three victims on October 1. According to Ithaca Police, officers responded to a home on South Plain Street for a report of a home invasion in progress at 6:02 a.m. Police say three people woke up to a man inside their home armed with a knife demanding money and property. The victims complied with the suspect’s orders. After taking property from the victims, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. Police say the victims and suspect did not know each other.
cnycentral.com
Test positive for COVID-19? Make sure you report it
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — More than two years after the pandemic started, we are still seeing people getting sick. However, not everyone is reporting their positive result, and that poses a problem for those trying to track the spread. With the uptick in COVID cases, there is a renewed effort...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse alumni create a boom in business on the hill
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Alumni are returning to the hill this weekend for a series of reunions and events. Homecoming, commonly referred to as "Orange Central", brings generations of students back to campus, whether they graduated five years ago or fifty. With the return of alumni comes an increase...
waer.org
City of Syracuse tree giveaway on the Onondaga Creekwalk
The City of Syracuse is giving away trees Saturday in an effort to restore and enhance the city’s tree canopy. The trees will be given away at a first come, first served basis on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the inaugural Mile Marketplace on the Onondaga Creekwalk at Kirk Park.
Camillus woman accused of abuse was conditionally OKed by school board to work at West Genesee
Camillus, N.Y. — A Camillus woman accused of abusing her son was approved by the West Genesee Board of Education to work for the school district in 2021. The woman, however, never ended up working in any schools in the district, West Genesee Central School District Superintendant David Bills said this week.
After leaving Syracuse, Jarveon Howard is proving his father right: ‘A real diamond ... is still going to shine’
Syracuse, N.Y. — A year before the pandemic hit, Jarveon Howard booked a flight home to Mississippi for spring break. He was in his bedroom packing up when a family member called.
13 WHAM
Police arrest two men for murder in Waterloo, victim identified
Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested after a murder in Waterloo early Friday. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office along with New York State Police and Waterloo Police responded around 1:08 a.m. to 121 Route 96 where a man had been shot. When police arrived, the suspects fled...
Man arrested after officers find loaded handgun outside Syracuse night club, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was arrested outside a Syracuse night club after officers found he had a loaded handgun, police said. The gun had one round in the chamber and 22 rounds in the magazine, police said. Lashawn J. Dixon, 44, of Syracuse, was arrested Sept. 17...
localsyr.com
YWCA holds 1st annual Block party to Eliminate Racism
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The YWCA believes in order to create a more equitable community, it requires more than just kindness, it requires action. That is exactly what they did Saturday afternoon when they organized the first annual Block Party to Eliminate Racism. YWCA Deputy Executive Director Wenona Timmons...
