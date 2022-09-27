Strigoi’s Viscera: dark, dank death-doom nirvana from Paradise Lost guitarist

Gregor Mackintosh , Paradise Lost’s guitarist and primary musical director since 1988, seems to have a deep, visceral need to get down and dirty with some creepy, crusty, old- school death /doom. For most of the last decade, that hunger was fulfilled by the veritable crust-doom/death-grind supergroup Vallenfyre, who delivered three enjoyable albums before grinding to a halt in 2018. Greg didn’t miss a beat. He formed Strigoi that same year. The debut, Abandon All Faith , explored much the same punked-up deathly sludge terrain, but with a wider creative scope, less devotion to old-school rulebooks and a greater focus on atmospheres of queasy unease.

This MO has been confirmed and extended on second album Viscera , whose overall effect is neatly betokened by the monochrome cover photo of pallid ghouls swathed in black robes, quaffing goblets of gore. It’s a savvy visual signifier for the album’s enigmatic blend of arty elegance and sinister repugnance. Sonically, Viscera packs the mightiest wallop of anything Greg has done outside PL. Jaime Gomez Arellano ( Ghost , Paradise Lost, Oranssi Pazuzu) brings a boiler-room intensity to the production, subtly layering various feverish edge- of-hearing noises guaranteed to incite confusion and paranoia when heard in the dark through headphones.

Unusually, the songs that perhaps best showcase Strigoi’s greatest strengths are the last two: Redeemer ’s two and a half minutes of furiously primitive caveman grind, and monolithic eight-minute closer Iron Lung , self-described by Greg as “a song that feels that you can’t breathe”. It’s an oppressive creepy-crawl back to the fetid contamination area of PL’s Rotting Misery . As attested by the track Napalm Frost , Viscera is not above a bit of arch revelry in much-loved teenage influences, But where Vallenfyre records were predominantly a bit of fun, Strigoi have far darker priorities.