Key player quotes: Wolverines in high spirits following win at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Understandably, Michigan football players were fired up Saturday afternoon, when speaking to the media following the Wolverines' 27-14 win at Iowa. The players spoke of Michigan's physicality up front, embracing the road atmosphere, the Wolverines' scoring drives and more. See some of the key quotes...
Four-star defensive line target visiting Michigan
2023 four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs is unofficially visiting Michigan on Sunday, 247Sports was able to confirm. The North Carolina native was on rival Ohio State's campus on Saturday and went north on Sunday morning to get to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered Hobbs back in June as his recruitment...
The Wolverine247 Podcast: Michigan-Iowa recap, ups and downs on both sides of the ball
The Wolverine247 Podcast is back with its latest episode, as 247Sports' Michigan beat writers break down the latest news and discussion surrounding Michigan football, basketball and recruiting. In this episode, 247Sports' Zach Shaw and Steve Lorenz break down Michigan's 27-14 win over Iowa. They look at the ups and downs...
Postgame grades: No. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Michigan football team moved to 5-0 Saturday, with a physical 27-14 win over Iowa. The Wolverines passed their first road test of the season, but what grades did they get in the process? Below, 247Sports’ Michigan beat writer Zach Shaw offered his snap grades from Michigan’s passing offense, rushing game, pass defense, run defense, special teams, coaching and more.
As schedule thickens, Michigan's offensive line rounding into form
IOWA CITY, Iowa — While J.J. McCarthy is a smiley guy, exuding positivity seemingly everywhere he goes, the sophomore quarterback had a particular reason for his grin Saturday afternoon. As he trotted off the field following the Michigan football team's 27-14 win at Iowa and into his press conference,...
Reasons to be encouraged, reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's 27-14 loss to Michigan
Iowa dropped its second game of the season on Saturday as it fell to Michigan, 27-14, inside Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are now 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. Here are reasons to be encouraged and reasons to be discouraged about the Hawkeyes' loss on Saturday. You...
Michigan State football post-game grades: Maryland loss
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A program that keeps saying it's "close" to turning several corners, fixing myriad problems, actually was within striking distance late in Saturday's game at Maryland. While it might not have felt like it, considering the Spartans never held a lead and committed several memorable, costly errors, they had an opening to make something happen with less than 5 minutes to play.
Takeaways: Michigan out-muscles Iowa, passes its first road test
IOWA CITY, Iowa. — The Michigan football team took care of business Saturday afternoon, out-muscling Iowa on the road to the tune of a 27-14 win. Following the game, 247Sports beat writer Zach Shaw broke down his biggest takeaways from the contest. The Wolverines brought the muscle. Ahead of...
WATCH: Thorne, Mosley break down Michigan State's loss at Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Nobody on Michigan State's roster was around the last time — and only other time — the Spartans took a loss against Maryland as members of the Big Ten. Nobody wants to draw parallels to that season, 2016, when the Spartans finished 3-9 on the heels of a College Football Playoff berth, but things are unfortunately trending that way for MSU.
Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz speaks following 27-14 loss to Michigan
The Hawkeyes couldn't keep up with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's offensive problems continued and Michigan scored on four of their first five possessions. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his thoughts on officiating, the offense and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
Recruiting Insider: Michigan gave Nyckoles Harbor the royal treatment
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
Report Card: Grading Iowa's performance in the 27-14 loss to Michigan
Iowa fell to No. 4 Michigan, 27-14, inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. The Hawkeyes fall to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in Big Ten play. Here are the grades from HawkeyeInsider.com. Passing Offense. Bock: D. Eickholt: F. Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras finished the day completing 21-of-31 passes for 246...
247Sports
Michigan Football Recruiting: Development driving Harbaugh's success
In the video embedded above, 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong outlines how Michigan's player development under Jim Harbaugh has been one of the primary drivers of the team's success under their longtime head coach. Heading into the 2022 football season, Michigan has had an interesting spring and summer on...
Four keys and a pick: No. 4 Michigan at Iowa
The No. 4 Michigan football team puts its undefeated record and College Football Playoff hopes to the test Saturday, when it travels to take on Iowa (Noon, FOX). Ahead of the game, 247Sports' Zach Shaw breaks down four keys to the matchup, and makes his final prediction for the contest.
saturdaytradition.com
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Bets on Big 3 Casinos’ “City Wagering Tax” to Stay Afloat
Since the Racing Act of 1933 that authorized horse track racing, Michigan has a long history with the legalization of gambling to leverage a cash-flow heavy industry to support sustainable economic growth. In 1996, Michigan voters approved Proposal E authorizing three licensed casinos to be built in Detroit. The ballot...
