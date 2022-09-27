ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Four-star defensive line target visiting Michigan

2023 four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs is unofficially visiting Michigan on Sunday, 247Sports was able to confirm. The North Carolina native was on rival Ohio State's campus on Saturday and went north on Sunday morning to get to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered Hobbs back in June as his recruitment...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Postgame grades: No. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Michigan football team moved to 5-0 Saturday, with a physical 27-14 win over Iowa. The Wolverines passed their first road test of the season, but what grades did they get in the process? Below, 247Sports’ Michigan beat writer Zach Shaw offered his snap grades from Michigan’s passing offense, rushing game, pass defense, run defense, special teams, coaching and more.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Michigan State football post-game grades: Maryland loss

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A program that keeps saying it's "close" to turning several corners, fixing myriad problems, actually was within striking distance late in Saturday's game at Maryland. While it might not have felt like it, considering the Spartans never held a lead and committed several memorable, costly errors, they had an opening to make something happen with less than 5 minutes to play.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

WATCH: Thorne, Mosley break down Michigan State's loss at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Nobody on Michigan State's roster was around the last time — and only other time — the Spartans took a loss against Maryland as members of the Big Ten. Nobody wants to draw parallels to that season, 2016, when the Spartans finished 3-9 on the heels of a College Football Playoff berth, but things are unfortunately trending that way for MSU.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz speaks following 27-14 loss to Michigan

The Hawkeyes couldn't keep up with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa's offensive problems continued and Michigan scored on four of their first five possessions. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his thoughts on officiating, the offense and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Recruiting Insider: Michigan gave Nyckoles Harbor the royal treatment

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan Football Recruiting: Development driving Harbaugh's success

In the video embedded above, 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong outlines how Michigan's player development under Jim Harbaugh has been one of the primary drivers of the team's success under their longtime head coach. Heading into the 2022 football season, Michigan has had an interesting spring and summer on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Four keys and a pick: No. 4 Michigan at Iowa

The No. 4 Michigan football team puts its undefeated record and College Football Playoff hopes to the test Saturday, when it travels to take on Iowa (Noon, FOX). Ahead of the game, 247Sports' Zach Shaw breaks down four keys to the matchup, and makes his final prediction for the contest.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias

Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
IOWA CITY, IA
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Bets on Big 3 Casinos’ “City Wagering Tax” to Stay Afloat

Since the Racing Act of 1933 that authorized horse track racing, Michigan has a long history with the legalization of gambling to leverage a cash-flow heavy industry to support sustainable economic growth. In 1996, Michigan voters approved Proposal E authorizing three licensed casinos to be built in Detroit. The ballot...
DETROIT, MI
