kjzz.org
The finances of Arizona hospitals are bleak, association says
On Friday, a leading hospital group released new financial details about the state of hospitals across the state. A new report released by the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association, which represents several hospitals across the state, painted a “bleak picture” of hospital finances. According to the report, operating...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how ‘quiet quitting’ is impacting Arizona businesses
It has become more of a talking point since the last year and a half, it is a reference to people now spending and taking the time to focus on their work/life balance front and center, versus spending most of their time at work.” “It” is known as Quiet Quitting. The recently discovered term is understood to be a trend that a large majority of employees in the workforce have since started participating in, beginning after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona hospitals are facing significant financial challenges
KTAR.com
Arizona hits revenue threshold to implement 2.5% flat income tax a year early
PHOENIX – Arizona’s flat income tax rate of 2.5% will kick in for the 2023 tax year thanks to a healthy economy, the state announced Thursday. The single-rate system was scheduled to be implemented no later than the 2024 tax year, but it will start a year earlier because the state’s general fund revenue surpassed a statutory threshold.
Massive Arizona income tax cut going into full effect
KTAR.com
Prop 209 would make changes to Arizona’s debt collection rules
PHOENIX — This November, 10 statewide ballot initiatives will be up for vote by Arizonans. One is Proposition 209, the Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act. Supporters of Prop 209 tout it as a way to give people in debt some more breathing room. Opponents believe it will actually hurt those it aims to help by making them less likely to be approved for loans.
azbigmedia.com
Welcome to America Project helps refugees resettling in Arizona
On a sunny Saturday morning in southwest Phoenix, around 20 people gathered in a small living room to greet new homeowners who had traveled thousands of miles to be here. They brought tables, lamps, kitchen appliances and TVs for a group of refugees from all over the world. “We want...
gilavalleycentral.net
Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year
Why an Arizona desalination plant has been idle for 30 years
By volume, the Yuma Desalting Plant is one of the largest in the United States. Completed in 1992, the facility has the capacity to filter 73 million gallons of water per day.
14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona's population grew...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azbigmedia.com
4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona
Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
kjzz.org
Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix
Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
Phoenix New Times
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
AZFamily
Parents react to school voucher referendum not being on Arizona ballot
A Valley mom whose unborn child wouldn’t make it said she was turned away from the hospital when she went to deliver because of Arizona’s abortion ban. Rep. Ruben Gallego criticizes Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of not doing enough for Democrats. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Rep. Ruben Gallego...
AZFamily
Opponents of Arizona school choice voucher expansion fail to gather enough signatures
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An attempt by public school advocates and the nonprofit Save Our Schools Arizona to block an expansion of the private school voucher system has failed, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s office. The law, passed by the Republican-led legislature and signed into law by...
12news.com
Arizona gas prices are up 20 cents in a week. Experts explain why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up another 8 cents on Tuesday, with the average price for a gallon of gas in Arizona up 20 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. It’s now more than $4.18 a gallon statewide. In Phoenix, gas prices are now 50...
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
Phoenix New Times
Fall Is Perfect For Farmers' Markets. Here Are 5 To Check Out in Metro Phoenix
The weather is finally cooling to temperatures below 100, the mornings are bearable, and we will soon don boots and scarves to pretend it's actually chilly. Fall has arrived in metro Phoenix, along with the festivities it brings. Farmers' markets are one of our favorite autumn pastimes. Because who can...
AZFamily
Arizona governor candidates respond to questions about abortion stance
Immigration rights advocates harshly criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for busing migrants to the nation’s capital, saying human beings are being used as political pawns. Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it. Updated: 15 hours ago. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now. Dozens rally in Phoenix...
