Arizona State

kjzz.org

The finances of Arizona hospitals are bleak, association says

On Friday, a leading hospital group released new financial details about the state of hospitals across the state. A new report released by the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association, which represents several hospitals across the state, painted a “bleak picture” of hospital finances. According to the report, operating...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how ‘quiet quitting’ is impacting Arizona businesses

It has become more of a talking point since the last year and a half, it is a reference to people now spending and taking the time to focus on their work/life balance front and center, versus spending most of their time at work.” “It” is known as Quiet Quitting. The recently discovered term is understood to be a trend that a large majority of employees in the workforce have since started participating in, beginning after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona hospitals are facing significant financial challenges

The Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association (AzHHA) released today a new hospital financial analysis that reveals a bleak picture of Arizona hospital finances and reveals how Arizona hospitals are facing significant financial challenges. The AzHHA Quarterly Financial Analysis analyzes first and second quarter 2022 financials relative to the previous year...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona hits revenue threshold to implement 2.5% flat income tax a year early

PHOENIX – Arizona’s flat income tax rate of 2.5% will kick in for the 2023 tax year thanks to a healthy economy, the state announced Thursday. The single-rate system was scheduled to be implemented no later than the 2024 tax year, but it will start a year earlier because the state’s general fund revenue surpassed a statutory threshold.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Prop 209 would make changes to Arizona’s debt collection rules

PHOENIX — This November, 10 statewide ballot initiatives will be up for vote by Arizonans. One is Proposition 209, the Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act. Supporters of Prop 209 tout it as a way to give people in debt some more breathing room. Opponents believe it will actually hurt those it aims to help by making them less likely to be approved for loans.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Welcome to America Project helps refugees resettling in Arizona

On a sunny Saturday morning in southwest Phoenix, around 20 people gathered in a small living room to greet new homeowners who had traveled thousands of miles to be here. They brought tables, lamps, kitchen appliances and TVs for a group of refugees from all over the world. “We want...
ARIZONA STATE
gilavalleycentral.net

Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona

Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix

Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis

Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona governor candidates respond to questions about abortion stance

Immigration rights advocates harshly criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for busing migrants to the nation’s capital, saying human beings are being used as political pawns. Noem changes course on grocery tax, commits to repealing it. Updated: 15 hours ago. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now. Dozens rally in Phoenix...
ARIZONA STATE

