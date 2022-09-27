ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Laster joined the CBS News Detroit team in August of 2022, and for this Marine City native, it's a return home.

Luke joins the team after spending two years in Grand Rapids as west Michigan's only Digital Anchor at WOOD TV8. There, he managed and hosted daily livestreams on the station's digital platforms covering anything from breaking news, community events, weather, and more. In this role, Luke was also recognized with awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for his livestreaming coverage during ArtPrize and for a series called "Hops with #HeyLuke", a digital exclusive highlighting local breweries throughout west Michigan.

Prior to his time in Grand Rapids, Luke also spent time adventuring around the Treasure State during his time at KULR-8 News in Billings, Montana where he was an Anchor/ Reporter.

As a graduate of Central Michigan University, Luke took part in co-curricular activities such as News Central 34 and WMHW Radio. He also spent some time writing with Grand Rapids Drive shortly after graduation.

When he's not on the clock, you can find Luke on Lake St. Clair, working out and staying active, or watching Troy Weaver put together the team that will win the 2025 NBA championship.

If you have a news tip or just want to reach out to say hello, you can find Luke on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

"Everybody vs Stigma" takes place at Northville High School

(CBS DETROIT)- "Everybody vs. Stigma" week gave students the opportunity to learn and speak about mental health education and wellness at Northville High School. "To care. To care for each other and care for themselves," mental health advocate and former Detroit Lions quarterback Eric Hipple said when asked what he hopes students take from the mental health seminar he spoke at for students.Hipple was a guest speaker as "Everybody vs. Stigma" week wrapped up with a seminar where Hipple was a guest speaker. The day featured speakers, private journaling sessions and therapy dogs for students after a week full of...
Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week is back

After a pandemic pause, Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week is back. The 10-day event runs during Hispanic Heritage Month and features 21 participating restaurants. Each location will offer an exclusive dish that organizers said showcases the chefs' and owners' Latin and culinary roots. Organizers said this year will feature a new event.  The first Food Truck Rally will be at Batch Brewing Company on Monday, Oct. 3rd from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.  There will be food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, a DJ playing music, and the Wayne Health Mobile Unit will be providing health screenings plus flu and booster shots, as available,...
Walk 'N Roll for ALS returns for 22nd year

(CBS DETROIT) - "It's just nice to be with the community," says Next Weather meteorologist Karen Carter.Now in its 22nd year, the annual "Walk N' Roll for ALS" took place with hundreds of walkers coming out to Kensington Metropark to support the cause. Carter has emceed the event for two years now and says being able to connect with those living and struggling with ALS is what this walk is all about."Being able to talk to people and to talk to people with ALS and just to try to help out and understand them and understand their needs," Carter says."Once...
Baldwin House and American House Senior Living holds private screening of Boblo Boats documentary for residents, families

(CBS DETROIT) - The Baldwin House Senior Living and American House Dearborn invited residents and their families throughout Metro Detroit to a private screening of the Boblo Boats documentary on Thursday. The private screening of the documentary, narrated by Motown Legend Martha Reeves, was held from 1 to 4 p.m. Reeves spoke with and took pictures with those attending."We are reserving the Emagine Theater in Rochester Hills for our residents and their families so they can relive special memories and perhaps even literally see themselves in this unique Documentary. Our residents and their families deserve this wonderful opportunity, and we are...
Downtown Birmingham theatre converts to immersive haunted attraction

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- A historic theatre in downtown Birmingham is getting a spooky transformation.The Birmingham 8, owned by Emagine Entertainment, is taking the time warp back to the Victorian era to become a haunted theatre attraction for the month of October. The theatre will take a break from showing movies during this time. According to Emagine, the attraction features 11 different 'chilling areas' of the theatre, including several spaces in the building never seen before by the public. Each area will be uniquely themed and staffed by professional actors looking to scare your socks off! The "Ghosts on the Balcony"...
Flint in "final phase of lead service line replacement

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Flint is entering its final phase of lead service line replacement."We're just going to keep pushing forward every single day until we get all the lines replaced," says Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.The city of Flint and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announces 95% of lead services lines have been replaced in the years long replacement effort. Neeley says the efforts continue to notify Flint residents their lines are in need of replacement."Right now, the last obstacles are some of the most difficult, because we have to get residents to commit...
"National embarrassment": Detroit begins long-awaited demolition of Packard Plant

To write about the history of Detroit, it will be hard not to mention the Packard Plant. And Thursday is no story book ending for a place that was once home to a thriving auto maker. Those days are long gone. "The abandoned Packard Plant has been a source of national embarrassment for the city of Detroit for many years," said Mayor Mike Duggan. Broken windows, overgrowth and debris are what you will see when you visit the property, but not for long. The city of Detroit has finally started the demolition process."We're going to reuse what we can and...
Komen Detroit Race for the Cure to be held on Belle Isle this Sunday

(CBS DETROIT) - The Komen Detroit Race for the Cure will be held this Sunday, Oct. 2, on Belle Isle. Each year, the race raises money to fund breast cancer research and resources for patients. So far, as of Sept. 27, the Komen Detroit Race has raised $98,419.The race is 3.1 miles and welcomes both runners and walkers.Registration is open online, or there will be on-site registration at the event at 7 a.m.Runners will begin at 9:30 a.m., and walkers will start at 9:45 a.m.To keep up-to-date on race day activities and parking information, visit here. Visit here, to register for the event. 
MDOT: Road work happening in Metro Detroit this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.I-75:Wayne - NB I-75, McNichols to M-102/8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am, incl. ramps.Wayne - NB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to EB/WB M-8/Davison, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.Wayne - SB I-75, Vernor to Springwells, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am, incl. ramps.Wayne - Ambassador Bridge RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Sat 12:01am-Mon 5am I-94:Wayne – EB/WB I-94 CLOSED I-75 to I-96 thru Tue 4am.Wayne - EB I-94, Lonyo to Cecil, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7pm-Sun 5am. I-96:Wayne - EB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to Ambassador Bridge,...
Detroit restaurant named on "best" list in New York Times

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit restaurant is the lone Michigan location featured on a New York times "Best" list.Freya, located in the Milwaukee Junction neighborhood of Detroit is featured on the "50 places in America we're most excited about right now" restaurant list."I look forward to when there's more representation from Detroit, says Sandy Levine, co-owner of Freya. He says the city's restaurant scene has been gaining a lot steam over recent years.Freya opened in 2021. Levine and his business partner bought the building in 2019 and says the North End is rich in history and they wanted to be...
33rd Annual Fall Detroit RV & Camping Show

You can start your road trip plans with the Michigan Association of RV and Campgrounds as they kick off their 33rd Annual Fall Detroit RV and Camping Show in Novi.Beginning Sept. 28th, MARVAC will display hundreds of recreational vehicles, including folding campers, motorhomes, travel trailers, toy haulers, fifth wheel travel trailers and a park model, ranging in price from $6,995 to more than $400,000. On-site dealer financing and RV rentals will be available, along with manufacturer rebates and show pricing.  There will also be multiple booth exhibitors featuring parts, accessories and campground information make this the complete RV show experience....
Applications for "Strive for a Safer Drive" campaign open

(CBS DETROIT) - Applications are now being accepted for the statewide, student- led traffic safety campaign, Strive for a Safer Drive.From fun facts, to coffee, to TikToks, Anchor bay High School students in the Health Occupations Students of America Club, or HOSA for short, showed why they deserved to be advocates for traffic safety."We had meetings every Thursday, so everyone in the club would come, we would brainstorm ideas, and then it was really a team effort," says Michelle Domey, student president of HOSA.As the 2021-22 program winners, Anchor Bay students are once again looking forward to compete in the...
Deal in place to give Detroit police officers pay increases

In an effort to attract and retain police officers, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James White announced a deal that will boost officer pay. "We're finally able to offer a contract that gives our officers the kind of raises they deserve," Duggan said. The proposed deal between the city and police union still needs to be ratified by union members and given the green light by city council.Union members could vote to ratify the contract "within a week" before it's sent over to city council. If it's approved, starting officers' salaries would immediately increase by $10,000. Officers with at...
Highland Park's Homework House opens for kids in the community

(CBS DETROIT) - Highland Park kids now have a new place to go for fun and education.The Homework House in Avalon Village focuses on taking care of the whole child, from pre-school through 12th grade.After six years, it's up and running, welcoming kids in the community.Children can stop by for a meal and explore the library, music room, computer lab and much more.The Homework House Founder Shamayim Harris says she wanted to create a safe place for kids in the community that feels just like home."And it just reminiscent of just a beautiful time that I had as a child in a neighborhood talking to the elders, coming to sit down and do homework with my friends and we would have our snacks and everything ready," Harris said."So, I think that every child deserves that and that's what this house is about too. It's really about spoiling the children. It's a lot of things that they don't get but I just really, really want to overdo it with them."The Homework House also has a day care center and after school programs. All services are provided at no costs. 
Detroit Auto Show attendance figures won't be released this year

(CBS DETROIT) -- Despite the big splash of the North American International Auto Show returning to the city following a 3-year hiatus, we won't know how many people checked it out. The Detroit Auto and Dealers Association (DADA) is not releasing attendance figures this year. A DADA spokesperson, Frank Buscemi, didn't explain the reason behind this decision --- but added that details for the 2023 auto show --- will be coming in the next few weeks. Visit Detroit is already planning for next year's event. "It's focused on what makes Detroit special and what makes the automotive industry special. Detroit is a city of innovators, doers, and creators, and leaning into that, whether it's innovating in mobility, and we had flying cars this year, or it's innovating in music and arts. The auto show happened in Detroit month to design this year, and it's going to continue in that in that way, too," Chris Moyer, Senior Director of Communications at Visit Detroit. Industry experts believe that the show coinciding with the return to school and beautiful weather may have kept more people from going this year.
2nd grader brings knife to Livonia elementary school

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A second grade student at an area elementary school is accused of bringing a knife to school and showing it off to other students on the playground.An email sent by the school superintendent to parents of students at Cleveland Elementary School in Livonia detailed the incident, which allegedly happened on Monday. The emailed stated that a student brought a pocket knife to the school and wielded on the playground. The incident was quickly handled and no injuries were sustained."This (Tuesday) morning, we had support staff, including our Elementary Support Teachers, Social Workers, School Psychologist and Behavior Specialist in attendance at Cleveland to support any students who were impacted by yesterday's incident. Due to privacy laws, we are unable to disclose further information, including disciplinary measures, regarding this situation," wrote Cleveland Elementary School Principal Rob Witherspoon in the email.Witherspoon also said in the email that this is a perfect time for parents to make sure they know and are aware of the contents inside student's backpacks and pockets.
2 charged after Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded

DETROIT (AP) — Two Detroit residents face charges in connection with the shooting of a Michigan State Police trooper who was conducting surveillance in the city with other members of a narcotics unit, a prosecutor said Thursday.The undercover trooper was critically wounded early Tuesday on Detroit's west side when he and other members of the narcotics unit came under fire, state police said.The trooper initially was in critical condition at a hospital. His condition later stabilized and he probably will require surgery, state police Lt. Mike Shaw told reporters.A 28-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with...
Kitten saves Farmington Hills family poisoned by carbon monoxide

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A four-month-old kitten helped rescue a family that was poisoned by carbon monoxide that spread through their house during a power outage.On Aug. 30, the Stamper family lost power at their home due to a summer storm, and they used a portable generator to run their appliances. The garage door accidentally got closed while they were running the generator, which exposed the family to carbon monoxide.Heidi and Ronald Stamper, along with their daughter Paige, 13, and son Quinn, 11, were sleeping as carbon monoxide filled the home.Their kitten, Thor, woke Heidi up with a screeching...
MSP trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit

DETROIT (AP/CBS) — An undercover trooper with Michigan State Police was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit, police said.The trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. EDT on Detroit's west side as he and other members of the narcotics unit came under fire from an unknown suspect, state police said.The male state trooper was hospitalized in critical condition and was still being evaluated, police said.Residents were told by police to remain inside during the manhunt because officers were not sure where the suspect is, said Lt. Mike Shaw.  State police said about 7 a.m. EDT that its emergency support team was moving people out of that apartment complex and seeking a search warrant for the apartments.  As of 8:35 a.m. MSP said that two suspects were taken into custody. The apartment complex was searched, and shell casings were found. In addition to this update, police say the trooper is still in critical condition and he is with his family and command staff. 
Chick-fil-A opening new Metro Detroit location on Sept. 29

(CBS DETROIT) - Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Southfield on Thursday, Sept. 29.The fast-food restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru Monday through Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.It will be located at 28588 Telegraph Rd. Southfield, MI 48034. To celebrate the opening of the new location, Chick-fil-A is giving away free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in the local community.For more information and to find other Chick-fil-A locations near you, visit here. 
