Luke Laster Charles Forbes/CBS Detroit

Luke Laster joined the CBS News Detroit team in August of 2022, and for this Marine City native, it's a return home.

Luke joins the team after spending two years in Grand Rapids as west Michigan's only Digital Anchor at WOOD TV8. There, he managed and hosted daily livestreams on the station's digital platforms covering anything from breaking news, community events, weather, and more. In this role, Luke was also recognized with awards from the Michigan Association of Broadcasters for his livestreaming coverage during ArtPrize and for a series called "Hops with #HeyLuke", a digital exclusive highlighting local breweries throughout west Michigan.

Prior to his time in Grand Rapids, Luke also spent time adventuring around the Treasure State during his time at KULR-8 News in Billings, Montana where he was an Anchor/ Reporter.

As a graduate of Central Michigan University, Luke took part in co-curricular activities such as News Central 34 and WMHW Radio. He also spent some time writing with Grand Rapids Drive shortly after graduation.

When he's not on the clock, you can find Luke on Lake St. Clair, working out and staying active, or watching Troy Weaver put together the team that will win the 2025 NBA championship.

If you have a news tip or just want to reach out to say hello, you can find Luke on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .