Recall alert: TreeHouse Foods recalls select salad dressing sold at Aldi

OAK BROOK, Ill. — TreeHouse Foods Inc. has recalled one lot of its Restaurant Style Italian Dressing sold exclusively at Aldi under the Tucson Garden brand name.

According to the voluntary recall notice, issued Saturday in concert with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, some of the bottles may contain Asian Sesame Dressing, meaning the affected bottles may indicate the presence of incorrect allergens.

The Restaurant Style Italian Dressing label indicates the presence of egg and dairy, but the Asian Sesame Dressing product contains soy and wheat allergens, so consumers who purchased the mislabeled bottles run the risk of “serious or life-threatening” allergic reactions if they consume the products, the company stated.

The affected 16-ounce dressings were sold at Aldi stores nationwide between Aug. 23 and Sept. 23 and bear a universal product code of 4099100074871 and a “Best If Used By” date of Aug. 10, 2023.

Oak Brook, Illinois-based TreeHouse Foods discovered the issue after fielding two store-level complaints, but no reports of allergic reactions linked with the product have been received to date.

Consumers are advised to dispose of or return affected products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may also contact TreeHouse with concerns by calling 1-800- 596-2902, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. EDT.

