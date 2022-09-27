ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Swinney asked for latest update on injured defensive backs

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 5 days ago

During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked for the latest update on the Tigers’ injured defensive backs.

Cornerbacks Sheridan Jones and Malcolm Greene, and safety Andrew Mukuba, all did not play in last Saturday’s game at Wake Forest.

Swinney said he doesn’t know yet what their status is for Saturday’s game against NC State.

“I don’t know anything at this point,” he said. “We’re hopeful on all those guys. So, we’ll see where they are as we go through the week.”

Mukuba, a freshman All-American safety last season, missed his second straight game after recently dislocating his elbow in practice. Jones sustained a stinger early in the Louisiana Tech game and didn’t return. Greene (undisclosed) also did not make the trip to Winston-Salem.

The fifth-ranked Tigers’ matchup against the No. 10 Wolfpack is slated to kick off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

