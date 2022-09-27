18 famous athletes (and coaches!) who have starred in music videos, from LeBron James to Serena Williams

Shaquille O'Neal, Serena Williams, and Magic Johnson just some of the sports star to have starred in music videos. YouTube/Bad Boy Entertainment; YouTube/Beyoncé; YouTube/Michael Jackson

Soccer manager José Mourinho recently starred in British rapper Stormzy's new music video.

The 59-year-old Portuguese coach isn't the first sports star to make a cameo in a music video, however.

Read on to find out who has done so before.

The former Chelsea FC and Manchester United manager José Mourinho made headlines last week when he appeared in the music video for British rapper Stormzy's new track, "Mel Made Me Do It."

Mourinho, who is now the manager of Italian side AS Roma, popped up in the video just as Stormzy rapped the line: "I prefer not to speak like I'm José."

While manager of Chelsea in 2014, Mourinho said in a post-match interview after his side had lost to Aston Villa: "I prefer not to speak. If I speak I'm in big trouble."

As well as Mourinho, Stormzy also called on the Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt and the former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright to make cameos in the video – which has already been viewed more than 3 million times on YouTube.

Mourinho, Bolt, and Wright, however aren't the first famous sports figures to appear in a music video.

Here are 15 others who have done it before.

LeBron James – D.O.A. by Jay-Z

From Jay-Z's 11th studio album, The Blueprint 3, the video to D.O.A. – or Death of Auto-Tune – plays like a classic gangster movie.

Dressed in all black with matching shades, the rapper recites rhymes in a jazz club with a live band and plays poker in the back of an old restaurant with mobsters.

He also plays a little one-on-one with LeBron James, who at the time was still in his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mike Tyson, Shaquille O'Neal – Bad Boy for Life by P Diddy

P Diddy's 2001 song Bad Boy for Life was an All-Star affair.

In the video, Mike Tyson rode a motorcycle; Shaquille O'Neal dunked and danced; and actor Ben Stiller made a cameo as Diddy's angry neighbor.

In terms of the track itself, Blink-182's Travis Barker is on the drums, while Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro is playing that insatiably catchy lead guitar riff.

Rafael Nadal – Gypsy by Shakira

Rafael Nadal plays Shakira's love interest in the video to her 2010 hit Gypsy.

In the raunchy visual, the pair hold hands and cuddle on the floor before Shakira proceeds to whip Nadal's top off and give him a lap dance on a chair.

Magic Johnson – Remember the Time by Michael Jackson

Where to start with this one?

The Egyptian-themed video to Remember the Time is nine minutes long and details the story of a series of entertainers trying to impress the Queen.

Magic Johnson plays a royal servant who introduces each entertainer. After the first two fail, the third – Michael Jackson – starts singing and dancing, asking her if she "remembers the time" they were together.

Unsurprisingly, the Pharaoh, played by Eddie Murphy, is unimpressed by his Queen's ex-flame and orders his guards to execute him, only for Jackson to escape by turning himself into sand.

Sorry, what?

Alex Morgan – Girls Like You by Maroon 5

Long before Adam Levine was making headlines for allegedly having an affair with model Sumner Stroh, he was already singing about how much he loves women with his band Maroon 5.

The video for Girls Like You has Levine singing the tune with a host of famous women, including USWNT star Alex Morgan.

Dan Marino – Only Wanna Be With You by Hootie & the Blowfish

Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker is a huge Miami Dolphins fan, so its hardly a surprise that Dan Marino made a cameo in the video for the band's 1995 hit, Only Wanna Be With You.

What might surprise you, however, is that Rucker is such a big fan of the Dolphins and Marino, he named his daughter, Dani, after the legendary quarterback.

Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr. – Laugh Now Cry Later by Drake

The video for Drake and Lil Durk's 2020 hit Laugh Now, Cry Later is essentially just a five-minute long Nike commercial.

All set at the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, the Canadian rapper first plays basketball against Kevin Durant before he moves on to practice his football skills with Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake also shops in the Nike store with influencer Aggy Abby, poses for photos holding Nike merchandise, and runs on a treadmill wearing Nike gear.

Wayne Gretzky, Grant Hill, Chuck Lidell – Rockstar by Nickelback

Love it or hate it, there is no denying Nickelback's 2006 hit Rockstar is memorable, both for its catchy chorus and its star-studded video, which features a host of famous faces.

Among the athletes to pop up in the video are the former UFC fighter Chuck Liddell, the seven-time NBA All-Star Grant Hill, and NHL legend Wayne Gretzky.

Micah Richards, Anton Ferdinand – Heartbroken by T2

T2 may have only had one hit song, but it was a bona fide UK classic.

His 2007 song "Heartbroken" reached No. 2 in the UK singles charts and earlier this year it was certified platinum by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

For the video, T2 recruited Manchester City defender Micah Richards – who is now a hugely popular pundit for Sky Sports – and West Ham United's Anton Ferdinand.

Serena Williams – Sorry by Beyoncé

Serena Williams and Beyoncé are longtime friends, and in 2016, the Crazy in Love singer recruited the tennis icon to star in her Sorry music video, which forms part of her visual album Lemonade.

Speaking about being the video, Williams told the Associated Press : "I have known the director since I was like nine years old.

"I know Beyoncé pretty well, so they were like, 'We would love for you to be in this particular song. It's about strength and it's about courage and that's what we see you as.'"