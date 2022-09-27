Hurricane Ian could force Buccaneers-Chiefs out of Tampa

With Hurricane Ian on a track that could result in a direct hit on Tampa, the NFL is considering an alternate location for the Super Bowl 55 rematch on Sunday night pitting the Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

“We’re monitoring the storm and continuing to talk to both teams,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told USA TODAY Sports. “Unfortunately, we’ve had experience in these matters. We’ll be ready.”

McCarthy wouldn’t speculate on potential sites but expects the league would make a decision by Friday at the latest. One possibility: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, with the Minnesota Vikings facing the New Orleans Saints in London.

A general view of the field at Raymond James Stadium Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA TODAY Sports

Ian, which strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane on Tuesday, is projected to pound the west coast of Florida by midweek and cause major devastation. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered throughout the Tampa Bay region.

The Bucs revealed plans on Monday to evacuate to South Florida , where they will conduct practices this week at the Miami Dolphins headquarters.

The NFL last switched the venue for a game during the opening weekend in 2021, when the New Orleans Saints hosted the Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville due to the effects of Hurricane Ida.

The game is scheduled for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC).

