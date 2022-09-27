ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Astralis parting ways with k0nfig after fistfight

 5 days ago

Astralis reportedly plan to part ways with star rifler Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke following his alleged involvement in a fight earlier this month.

According to Jaxon, the 25-year-old Danish player got into a scuffle after the ESL Pro League group stage in Malta.

Astralis announced on Sept. 20 that k0nfig had suffered a “complicated ankle fracture” and was being replaced on the main roster by academy player Mikkel “MistR” Thomsen.

k0nfig responded to Tuesday’s report by Jaxon on Twitter, calling it “rumors that are mostly BS.”

“I asked them to respect it is private,” k0nfig wrote. “[Of course] they went ahead anyway and even added to the story, so I asked them not to contact me again. It hurts like hell, but I hope to get green light from the doctor so I can get back soon.”

k0nfig joined Astralis in October 2021 following stints with Complexity Gaming, OpTic Gaming, North, Dignitas and other Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams.

–Field Level Media

