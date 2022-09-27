ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

ODNR Fall Forecast: Vibrant Color in Every Direction Inbox

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Cooler temperatures, earlier sunsets, and fall leaves – soon vivid reds, oranges, and yellows, will pop signifying the shift of the season. Throughout the fall color changes, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will release weekly updates letting people know where to see the best hues and what unique activities can be enjoyed under a blanket of autumn leaves.
Ohio’s Emergency Management Agency Shares Preferred Way to Meet Volunteer and Donation Need in Florida

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is watching the situation in Florida closely following Hurricane Ian. For those Ohioans who want to help with either donations or volunteer service, the state of Florida is using the Florida Governor’s Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (commonly called Volunteer Florida) to coordinate donations and volunteer efforts.
Ohio Rescue Teams Respond to Tropical Storm Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1), as a component of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Urban and Search and Rescue (USAR) capability, have received additional activation orders for Tropical Storm Ian. Initially activated as a Type 3 capability with 47 members from multiple...
OOD Recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month With Hiring Events and Webinar

– National Disability Employment Awareness Month is a campaign held every October to celebrate the many contributions of America’s workers with disabilities and raise awareness regarding the employment of people with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) is leading the state’s efforts across Ohio to promote the benefits of hiring individuals with disabilities. Specifically, the agency hosts hiring events to facilitate job interviews for OOD job seekers and employers with available positions.
