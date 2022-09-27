ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

757Teamz football top 15: Unbeaten King’s Fork rises to top 5, Oscar Smith is No. 1

By Jami Frankenberry, The Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago

King’s Fork won its first region championship and made the state semifinals last season, and the Bulldogs look ready for another postseason run after outlasting Western Branch in a showdown of top 10 Southeastern District teams last week.

The Bulldogs’ 14-7 win propelled them into the top five and dropped the Bruins to No. 6 this week.

Another Southeastern District showdown this week — Oscar Smith at Indian River — has been moved to 6 p.m. Thursday because of anticipated inclement weather Friday. More games are expected to join the Tigers and Braves on Thursday’s slate.

Staffers Sonny Dearth, Jami Frankenberry, Ray Nimmo, Marty O’Brien, Larry Rubama and Dylan White voted in the poll.

Team, record (first-place votes) and total points are included.

1. Oscar Smith, 3-0 (6), 90

This week: at Indian River, 6 p.m. Thursday

2. Phoebus 4-0, 83

This week: vs. Denbigh at Todd Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday

3. Green Run 5-0, 79

This week: Idle

4. Maury 2-1, 70

This week: vs. Norcom, 7 p.m. Friday at Powhatan Field

5. King’s Fork 4-0, 68

This week: at Grassfield, 7 p.m. Friday

6. Kempsville 4-1, 56

This week: vs. Bayside, 7 p.m. Friday

7. Western Branch 3-1, 54

This week: at Great Bridge, 7 p.m. Thursday

8. Lake Taylor 3-1, 42

This week: at Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m. Friday

9. Churchland 3-1 38

This week: vs. Grafton at Bailey Field, 7 p.m. Thursday

10. Woodside 4-0, 37

This week: vs. Menchville at Todd Stadium, 7 p.m. Thursday

11. Warwick 4-1, 32

This week: vs. Kecoughtan at Darling Stadium, 7 p.m. Thursday

12. Cox 4-1, 30

This week: vs. Tallwood, 7 p.m. Friday

13. Indian River 3-1, 19

This week: vs. Oscar Smith, 6 p.m. Thursday

14. Lafayette 3-1, 11

This week: at New Kent, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

15. Salem 3-1, 6

This week: Salem at Landstown, 7 p.m. Friday

Dropped out: None

Also receiving votes: Norcom, 3, Bayside 1, Warhill 1.

