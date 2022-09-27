Read full article on original website
Gov. Justice debuts newest West Virginia scenic road trip
West Virginia's newest scenic driving route has been announced, a 200-mile route through eastern and central West Virginia that passes through north central West Virginia.
Atlanta Magazine
Pay to Play: a new West Virginia program offers enticing reasons to relocate
West Virginia is doling out $12,000 and free outdoor adventures to remote workers willing to move there for two years. Meet some of the folks who’ve gone for it. The deal is simple: Live in West Virginia for two years, earn an extra $12,000. Bring your remote job, get free coworking space, and take advantage of complimentary outdoor recreation (including gear rentals). Ski in Snowshoe, raft the New River Gorge, zip-line over Coopers Rock State Forest. It’s all covered by a new program known as Ascend West Virginia. The catch? It’s a very popular offer. Some 15,000 people have already applied for 110 spots across three regions. Armed with geographic flexibility and the idea that the program is simply the next incarnation of travel, many remote workers are eager to plant their flag, albeit briefly, in a state whose population has been quietly exiting the last half a century. But when a vacation lasts not two weeks, but two years, does the excitement wear thin?
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’
Hurricane Ian is likely to make landfall in Florida soon as a category 4 or 5 storm with strong winds and heavy rain. In Virginia, impacts will likely be felt late Friday or early Saturday, according to Stephanie Zick, an assistant professor of geography at Virginia Tech and meteorologist in the College of Natural Resources and Environment.
Williamson Daily News
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Sept. 25, 1864: George Smith Patton was killed at the Battle of Winchester. Patton, a Charleston lawyer, had organized the Kanawha Riflemen, a Virginia militia company. He was the grandfather of Gen. George S. Patton of World War II.
Will West Virginia be impacted by Hurricane Ian?
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on the Gulf side of Florida as a major hurricane (Category 3 or 4) sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening.
West Virginia family grows 1,000-pound pumpkin
Somebody tell Charlie Brown and Linus because one Greenbrier County family just might have grown "The Great Pumpkin."
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
Here is how Ian will impact Virginia
Our weather will be quiet Thursday. Rain will move in from the south Friday, and it will be a very wet weekend.
wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Ian to impact Virginia this weekend
The dry and chilly pattern will still be part of the forecast for both Thursday and Friday as the region braces for the remnants of Ian. Currently, Ian is moving over Florida and causing significant damage, the forecast track Ian brings the remnant low to Eastern Tennessee and SW VA by late Friday night or early Saturday morning. But to be clear, the track continues to shift significantly and will be updated several times before the weekend.
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
WSET
Crews prepare for Hurricane Ian to bring heavy rain and flooding to Virginia
(WSET) — Crews in our area are preparing for the impact Hurricane Ian could have here. AAA spokesperson, Morgan Dean said by the time Hurricane Ian hits Virginia -- the main threat will be the rain and potential flash flooding it could cause. “Based on the forecasts is going...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Opportunity: West Virginia needs nurses
If you have received care from a nurse in West Virginia lately, you may have noticed it seems as though they have a lot on their plates — yet they still manage to get the job done. Among the reasons for that increased workload is a shortage of nurses, and the problem is expected only to get worse.
More I-79 lane closures announced by West Virginia DOH for Thursday and Friday
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Wednesday announced more lane closures due to construction on Interstate 79.
WUSA
Wreck of the Old 97 Fast Mail Train | Today in History
A train crash in Virginia inspired many country artists to write a song about it. See why in today in history.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID claims four more lives in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Four more deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Wednesday. The state also reported another decline in the number of active cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, reporting 1,125 active COVID-19 cases statewide compared to 1,233 on Tuesday. Cases have been on the decline, a number indicating the state may have passed the peak of the latest omicron BA.5 variant surge, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
Inside Nova
Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs
(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
Application for assistance with heating bills opens soon in Virginia
Applications for Virginia's fuel assistance program will open soon, opening an opportunity for residents to get help with their heating bills this Winter.
