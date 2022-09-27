Yellowstone Season 5: Luke Grimes Says Kayce Will Never Abandon The Dutton Ranch – “Something Calls Him To Take Care Of That Legacy”

As we slowly creep up on the premier of Yellowstone Season Five on November 13th, stars from the show are beginning to shed more light on what we can expect for the upcoming season.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, a few cast members discussed some intriguing points of focus for the upcoming season.

Cole Hauser (Rip) and Kelly Reilly (Beth) discussed what we can expect from Beth and Rip’s marriage in Season Five.

Although things haven’t been all sunshine and rainbows between the two for the most part throughout the show, it sounds like things may heat up between the iconic duo, as Hauser described the relationship as a “slow burn,” meaning things could begin to escalate in Season Five.

With that being said, Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the show, was also a part of the interview, and he shared some intriguing points about where Kayce will be at once season five rolls around.

We know he’s fresh of his vision quest where he saw “the end of us.” The only thing left to figure out is whether that means the end of him and Monica, or the end of the Dutton Empire. With Avery sniffing around, and the “7 Generations” prophecy from 1883, both could be true.

“When you meet him (in season 5), he’s off the ranch. He’s sort of almost happy. He seems like he likes his little life on the Res with the family.

But as the story progresses, you realize he can’t stay away for too long. Something calls him to take care of that legacy. In true Kayce fashion, there’s no relief from the sort of rock and a hard place that he’s in between.”

He adds that much like other seasons, this one feels different:

“Every season has felt incredibly different. I think that’s the beauty of Taylor’s writing. He knows how to make this show just take every twist and turn it possibly could, and to keep it so fresh.

Every year has felt very different from the last.”

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13th, on Paramount Network.

Luke Grimes Says Yellowstone Could Go On Longer Than Expected

Could the success of Yellowstone push the show out even further expected?

Whenever there is money to be made, the answer is always “yes.”

But if you think Taylor Sheridan is go the route of The Walking Dead or How I Met Your Mother with it, and by that I mean, drag it out for way too long just to fill up season, guess again.

A while back, Taylor Sheridan said that the end of the show is in sight:

“Well, I know how it ends. I’m writing to that ending. There’s only so much hovering one can do before the story starts to lose its locomotion; you can’t put it in neutral just because it’s successful.

It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you’re not going to see nine seasons of it. No way.”

He echoed that sentiment in a previous interview, hinting that show could possibly conclude after Season 6, which might be sooner than fans want, but there’s no sense in dragging the story out for the sake of more seasons (looking at you How I Met Your Mother).

“Well, I know how it ends. I know how the series ends, and you have to move in a straight line toward that end. You can’t walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate.

So, you have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion. Can that be another two seasons beyond this? It could.”

It kind of sounds a lot like 6 or 7 seasons could be the wheelhouse, and with Season 5 set to start filming next month, we could be much closer to the end of the show than we are the beginning.

However, most of this was said before the Kevin Costner-led series became the biggest show in the country. And Taylor does have a whopping NINE shows in the works right now, including a number of Yellowstone spinoffs, but are they really gonna close up shop and go out on top?

Possibly… but possibly not.

Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the show, recently sat down with Hollywood Reporter, and while he admitted he knows Taylor wouldn’t never push it too far, he acknowledges the pressure (and money) that come from making a very successful show.

He’s confident that if they did decide to capitalize on the momentum, there wouldn’t be a sacrifice in quality:

“As far as how long Taylor wants it to go, I know what I’ve heard firsthand from the source himself. But I also heard that before it became the biggest show on the planet, and when something becomes this big, I know there’s a lot of pressure to keep it going.

But I do know that Taylor would never let it go past its due date. We’re never going to jump the shark. So I’m sure he could figure out a way to make it a little longer and keep its quality as good as he wants it to be.

But I don’t know… I wouldn’t want it to go past its due date either. I mean, it’s fun to do, I love the cast and crew, but once any great show outlives its material, it’s no fun for anybody.”

Only time will tell…

Kayce Dutton’s Vision Quest

One of the most intriguing scenes from all of Season 4 was right at the very end.

Kayce embarks on a vision quest, a Native American ritual, and let’s just say… he sees some shit.

And one of the things he saw was “the end of us,” as he tells his wife Monica (Kelsey Absille) during the season finale. However, the big question is… is it the end of Kayce and Monica? Or, is it the end of the Dutton Empire as a whole?

According to Luke, he’s on a need-to-know basis:

“So Taylor and I have this understanding that he knows how this thing ends for everyone. He knows how it ends for Kayce, and he’s known since he wrote the beginning. He actually said that he knew the end first.

I’ve actually really gotten into the idea of never knowing how this ends until I get to read that last script. It’d be a great payoff as an actor to go through the journey.

But Taylor and I sat down and he told me just enough about what those two paths looked like and just enough about that statement.

It wasn’t enough that I know what’s going to happen or where he goes from here, but it was enough that I could say that line and have an idea of what I was talking about.”

Welp, once again… only time will tell…

