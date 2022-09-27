Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Murder-suicide ruled in deaths of Becker County couple
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Authorities in Becker County say the deaths of a couple have been ruled a murder-suicide. The two have now been identified as Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, husband and wife, of Detroit Lakes. Law enforcement says the cause of death of Stacy Stearns has been ruled as a homicide, and the cause of death of Steven Stearns has been ruled a suicide.
voiceofalexandria.com
New Alomere Health Rehabilitation Center Groundbreaking
(Alexandria, MN)--On Friday, September 30th, Alomere Health and its guests braved the early autumn drizzle to hold a ground breaking event to celebrate the construction on a new outpatient Rehabilitation Center. The new facility part of a plan and commitment to significantly expand rehabilitation services including specialized outpatient rehabilitation therapy services.
voiceofalexandria.com
Great crowd on hand for the Alexandria Homecoming Parade Friday afternoon
(Alexandria, MN)--A great crowd was on hand for the Alexandria Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 30th. The parade featured many school activity floats, but also such dignitaries as the Alexandria Alumni Hall of Fame inductees this year. The kids came out for the floats and fun, but also for all of the candy that was tossed out along the parade route.
voiceofalexandria.com
2022 Hall of Fame inductees kick off homecoming parade
This year's Alexandria Hall of Fame inductees Lisa Grimes, Dr. Thomas Kiehne, and Dr. Terry Quist lead homecoming parade.
Comments / 0