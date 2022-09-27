(Alexandria, MN)--A great crowd was on hand for the Alexandria Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 30th. The parade featured many school activity floats, but also such dignitaries as the Alexandria Alumni Hall of Fame inductees this year. The kids came out for the floats and fun, but also for all of the candy that was tossed out along the parade route.

