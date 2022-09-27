Read full article on original website
New Alomere Health Rehabilitation Center Groundbreaking
(Alexandria, MN)--On Friday, September 30th, Alomere Health and its guests braved the early autumn drizzle to hold a ground breaking event to celebrate the construction on a new outpatient Rehabilitation Center. The new facility part of a plan and commitment to significantly expand rehabilitation services including specialized outpatient rehabilitation therapy services.
Great crowd on hand for the Alexandria Homecoming Parade Friday afternoon
(Alexandria, MN)--A great crowd was on hand for the Alexandria Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 30th. The parade featured many school activity floats, but also such dignitaries as the Alexandria Alumni Hall of Fame inductees this year. The kids came out for the floats and fun, but also for all of the candy that was tossed out along the parade route.
Alexandria Alumni Hall of Fame inductees kick off 2022 Homecoming Parade
This year's Hall of Fame inductees Lisa Grimes, Dr. Thomas Kiehne, and Dr. Terry Quist featured in 2022 Homecoming Parade.
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
Montevideo man injured in Chippewa County crash Sunday
A Montevideo man was injured in a head-on crash in Chippewa County Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 2:20 p.m. on Sept. 25, David James Kirking, age 43, of Montevideo was eastbound Chevy Silverado was eastbound on Highway 7. Near the intersection with Chippewa County Road 4, a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tami Lee Feldhake, age 34, of Minneapolis crossed the center line and struck Kirking’s vehicle head-on.
Willmar woman hurt in crash on South First Street
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on South First Street in Willmar Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 545 p.m., a vehicle was pulling onto 1st Street from Terrace Drive, and collided with a vehicle that was pulling onto 1st Street from Cub Foods, across the street. The driver of the Terrace Drive vehicle, 59-year-old Bonnie McKenzie of Willmar, was hit T-bone style and was taken to Rice Hospital. The extend of her injuries are unknown.
Amber Alert issued in western Wisconsin for 15-year-old Kryssy King
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin are looking for a missing and endangered 15-year-old girl.Kryssy King was last seen at her house in Holcombe, Wisconsin around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say Kryssy is 5'3" and 150 pounds with long blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a small scar on her nose and left shoulder.Authorities believe Kryssy is traveling with Trevor Blackburn, 22. Blackburn is described as a white man with brown hair and a tattoo of a name on his chest and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm. It is unknown what vehicle they may be traveling in. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office asks for anyone with information on Kryssy or Blackburn's location to call them at 715-726-7700.
Man Rescued After Boat Capsized on a Lake in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A man was rescued from a Paynesville area lake thanks to the quick thinking of some neighbors. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a man called 911 after spotting someone floating near a capsized boat on Rice Lake. The caller’s neighbor drove his pontoon over to the scene and pulled the man from the water and towed the capsized boat to shore.
Double-Fatal Crash in Kandiyohi County
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a double-fatal crash on Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township in Kandiyohi County. The accident occurred at 4:32 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 7 and 195th Street Southeast. A 2021 Ford Edge was westbound on Highway 7 – driven by 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian, and a 2019 GMC Yukon was southbound on 195th Street – driven by 35-year-old Jacob Thomas Dahlheimer of Faribault. The vehicles collided and both drivers were killed. A passenger in the Edge – 83-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian – received life-threatening injuries and was transported to HCMC.
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
2 arrested after 600+ fentanyl pills seized in Willmar
WILLMAR, Minn. -- Police say two central Minnesotans are in custody after more than 600 fentanyl pills were seized during a search Monday.A 32-year-old man and 32-year-old woman, both from Willmar, were arrested on the 400 block of 15th Street Southwest, according to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force. They are being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail.While searching a residence, the task force found about 625 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl. They also found a loaded handgun.Several agencies assisted in the search.
School Bus Driver Removed From Vehicle and Placed on Leave After Traffic Stop on Highway 10
(KNSI) — An investigation is underway after an incident Tuesday afternoon involving a driver behind the wheel of a school bus carrying the Sartell Middle School girls swim team. Sources tell KNSI the bus was stopped by deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department on Highway 10 near Rice....
Shelter in place warning issued for Chippewa County in Wisconsin
WHEATON, Wis. -- Authorities in Chippewa County are asking residents in Wheaton, Wisconsin, to shelter in place while authorities search for a man they say is dangerous.People in the area east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 are told to stay inside, lock all doors and windows, and secure their cars.Officials say the man is possibly wearing a red and white shirt. Police encourage anyone in the area who sees someone suspicious to call 911.
