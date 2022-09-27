ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Biden admin starts student loan forgiveness process: Here’s what we know

(NEXSTAR) — The day has finally come — well, almost. After weeks of waiting, the White House appears to be gearing up to forgive the federal student loan debt of millions of Americans after alerting borrowers Thursday about what to expect through the process. First, it’s important to...
EDUCATION
KELOLAND TV

Graduates from these colleges, universities have the most debt: report

(NEXSTAR) — The average federal student loan borrower in the U.S. owes nearly $35,900, the most recent data made available by the Department of Education shows. The college or university you choose to attend can have a big impact on your own student debt, a report has found. Using...
COLLEGES
KELOLAND TV

Bipartisan group of senators condemns Iran over Amini death

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators on Thursday introduced a resolution condemning the detention and death of Mahsa Amini, who was held by Iran’s morality police this month for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. The 22-year-old’s death sparked large-scale protests across Iran that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KELOLAND TV

You may have a REAL ID already: How to know

(NEXSTAR) — Next year, you’ll need a REAL ID to fly in the U.S., visit certain federal facilities, and enter a nuclear power plant. Though that deadline may seem daunting, you may not have to go through the process of getting a REAL ID at all. Following the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
California State
Local
Indiana Education
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
State
Mississippi State
Local
California Government
State
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Community Policy