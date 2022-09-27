ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lonestar 99.5

Smallcakes in Lubbock to Close on Thursday

Lubbock is losing another small business and dessert location. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery will be closing their doors for good on Thursday, September 29th. Smallcakes becomes the latest small business to close due to inflation and the rising cost of doing business. Owner Tory Brueggeman took to social media on...
LUBBOCK, TX
Alamo, TX
Alamo, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair

Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
LUBBOCK, TX
ValleyCentral

FOOD 4 THOUGHT: Dead bugs and tacos found in Wingstop kitchen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to McAllen and Harlingen for this week’s Food 4 Thought. Restaurants with a “Que Rico” perfect score from their local health department receive a “Top Performer” sticker to display on their front door. Restaurants with health code violations could receive an unannounced visit from the Food 4 Thought […]
MCALLEN, TX
Beetlejuice
Lonestar 99.5

SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location

Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s JAB Fest Is Back With The Biggest Line-Up Yet & A New Location

Calling all Texas country fans, this is the festival you don't want to miss out on. JAB Fest is back and better than ever. For the 2022 year they are going bigger than we have ever seen before with a new location, two stages and a big lineup. J-A-B stands for Josh Abbott Band, and JAB Fest is Josh Abbott's annual concert festival that takes place over two days in the fall.
LUBBOCK, TX
themercedesenterprise.com

City of Mercedes to Host RockNBoots Music Festival 2022

RockNBoots Music Festival 2-day festival is slated for September 30 and October 1. Mercedes Mayor, Oscar D. Montoya, and City of Mercedes officials are pleased to announce the City of Mercedes will host its first annual RockNBoots Festival on Friday, September 30, and Saturday October 1, at the Mercedes Civic Center (520 E 2nd St, Mercedes, TX 78570), from 6 pm to 10 pm.
MERCEDES, TX
Lonestar 99.5

An Open Letter to My Fellow Lubbock Apartment Dwellers

I live in a really nice condo/apartment complex in a great neighborhood here in Lubbock. Most of my neighbors are lovely. Most -- not all. It seems as if some of my neighbors have never lived in an apartment or condo before, or perhaps they're just terminally rude. Thus, this is my open letter to all Lubbockites who live in an apartment/condo complex.
LUBBOCK, TX
TexasHighways

A Weekend in McAllen Reveals the Bounty of Rio Grande Valley

Sometimes known as the “City of Palms,” McAllen has reinvented itself time and again, yet still remains true to its roots. The town is named for John McAllen, an Irish settler and businessman who donated land along a new railroad in 1904. From its early days as a ranching and farming economy, the city has become an important hub for international trade on the Mexican border. The arrival of maquiladoras, or factories, in the 1980s turbocharged trade. Today, McAllen anchors a sprawling Rio Grande Valley metro area that encompasses the cities of Edinburg, Mission, and Pharr, along with several international bridges, where trucks import and export everything from auto parts to vegetables. Though celebrated for world-class citrus and produce, McAllen’s mild winters also draw winter Texans from the north, and the city’s retail shopping districts lure visitors from south of the border. But McAllen isn’t all business. It’s also an ecotourism destination known for its diverse birdlife, and it hosts numerous popular festivals, including Fiesta de Palmas. The three-day event (Oct. 22-24) features art vendors, live music, an “Octubrefest,” and a food park.
MCALLEN, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

