Michigan woman accused of stealing $100K from vulnerable adult

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tcjN1_0iCAVg2O00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Macomb County woman has been accused of stealing more than $100,000 from an unsuspecting vulnerable adult.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office, Lisa Ludy, 52, faces the following charges:

  • One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, pursuant to MCL 750.159(i)(1)
  • Two counts of embezzlement between $1,000 to $20,000, pursuant to MCL 750.174(4)(a), five-year felonies
  • One count of embezzlement between $20,000 to $50,0000, pursuant to MCL 750.174(5)(a), a 10-year felony
  • One count of embezzlement $50,000 to $100,000, pursuant to MCL 750.174(6), a 15-year felony
  • Four counts of Failure to File Tax Return, pursuant to MCL 205.27(1)(a), five-year felonies

Back in 2016, Ludy petitioned for her company, Community Guardian Care, Inc., to be appointed as the guardian and conservator for the victim.

The AG’s office has accused Ludy and her company of stealing more than $100,00 from the victim.

Over three years, Ludy took funds from the victim’s retirement, Social Security income, inheritance and money from selling the victim’s home.

Ludy also paid personal bills and funneled money to her family’s companies.

The money Ludy took from the victim was concealed and Ludy additionally did not file income taxes from 2016-2019.

“Taking advantage of those in their time of greatest need is deplorable,” said Nessel. “I am committed to protecting our most vulnerable and will prosecute those who exploit them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Bond for Ludy was set at $20,000 cash or surety.

Ludy’s probable cause conference is set for Oct. 4, with the preliminary exam being set for Oct. 11.

Comments / 26

4d ago

Horrible things Very Very uncalled for She better get Prison Time Company Which Judge Ruled over the case for Her Company to get Guardianship Why didn't a Family member Get the Guardianship This happened to me and my Mother in Grand Traverse City They took complete control without any cause I made mistake of being honest to the Judge I was Vitim of Domestic abuse Couldn't afford an Attorney Sad Just sad

Reply(1)
6
Cindy Goodreau
4d ago

FIVE YR PENALTIES FOR NOT PAYING TAXES!!!"""""""WHY ISNT TRUMP IN PRISON ON OTHER CHARGES THAT HAVE BEEN PROVEN, INCLUDING $$$LAUNDERING? WHAT, HE has about 100 criminal offences while hes still living the life of TREASON.

Reply(1)
7
Julie Burdo
4d ago

a disgusting human being. glad she was caught. hope she goes to prison for life.

Reply(4)
7
Comments / 0

Community Policy