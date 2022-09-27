Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Ofcom urges broadband providers to abandon price hikes as millions struggle with bills
Ofcom has urged broadband operators to abandon mid-contract price hikes as a record number of households struggle to afford their communications services. The regulator’s annual affordability study found 29% of customers, around eight million households, are having problems paying their mobile, broadband and television bills – double the figure from last year.
TechRadar
T-Mobile offers end-to-end packages of 5G tech and connectivity for industry
US mobile operator T-Mobile has launched a range of ‘ready-to-deploy’ 5G products (opens in new tab)for specific industries, aiming to make the process of using next-generation networks as easy as possible. The initial tranche of Advanced Industry Solutions’ will target four ‘early adopter’ industries - retail, manufacturing, logistics,...
TechRadar
GSMA, IBM and Vodafone tackle challenge of quantum computing security
Global mobile industry body the GSMA is creating a ‘Post-Quantum Telco Network Taskfroce’ that will look to address the security of telecommunications networks as quantum computing develops. IT giant IBM and mobile operator Vodafone have signed up as initial members of the group, which will define the requirement,...
TechRadar
5G services launched in India - Which cities to get it first?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the official rollout of 5G services in India at India Mobile Congress 2022. Although it will take some time for 5G services to reach every part of the country, some cities will experience 5G services in India starting today. “With 2G, 3G, and 4G,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Switching from Optus? Read this first to avoid getting stung
If you’ve been impacted by the Optus data breach, you might understandably be looking to switch from Optus. Whether you’ve got a mobile or NBN plan with Optus, this guide aims to provide everything you need to know to make the switch as painless as possible. First things...
TechRadar
European cloud market is being dominated by three big players
Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and Google now control nearly three-quarters (72%) of the European enterprise cloud storage market, a new study has claimed. Synergy Research Group found tha, although cloud hosting providers local to the region have seen revenues rise by 167% since 2017, they've also taken a huge hit to their market share - which has fallen from 27% to just 13% within the same period, as the giant US providers have overtaken them.
TechRadar
Scammers are spoofing official UK Government Energy Support Scheme websites
UK consumers worried about the cost of heating their homes this winter are being targeted by scammers looking to trick them out of valuable funds. Researchers at Kaspersky found over 30 websites spoofing the UK Government’s Energy Support scheme, where people can claim a £400 voucher towards their energy bills.
TechRadar
VMware virtualization software is being hijacked to spy on businesses
Criminals have managed to compromise VMware’s ESXi hypervisors and gain access to countless virtual machines, meaning they can spy on numerous businesses using the hardware without those businesses ever knowing they’re being spied upon. The warning was given out by cyber threat intelligence firm Mandiant, together with virtualization...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
How to change your Surfshark password
One of the best VPN services around, Surfshark, is a provider that combines sheer quality together with a very affordable price. Its customers can enjoy a ton of features like split tunneling, kill switch, strong encryption protocols and circumventing technology to bypass online censorship like its Camouflage Mode and NoBorders option.
TechRadar
Meaco MeacoFan 1056P review
The MeacoFan 1056P is a brilliant floor-standing fan that does an excellent job of keeping you cool. Its unique design means it can effectively move air around your room, and it's impressively quiet as well. It's expensive compared to some fans, but the performance it offers is well worth the price.
TechRadar
Even the Windows logo isn't safe from malware
It appears that not even the iconic Windows logo is safe from malware (opens in new tab) anymore, as some cybercriminals managed to successfully hide malicious code inside it. Cybersecurity experts at Symantec claim to have spotted one such campaign using a process of hiding malicious code in otherwise harmless images, otherwise known as steganography.
TechRadar
India-based VPN to challenge new data law in court
Pune-based VPN service SnTHostings has filed a lawsuit to challenge the legality of India's new data law in court. After it came into force on September 25, new CERT-In directives require all VPN providers based in the country to store users' personal data for up to five years. Companies will also be forced to hand this information over to authorities upon request. Those failing to comply with the new rules can face up to one year in prison.
TechRadar
Kugoo Kirin G3 Electric Scooter review
The Kugoo Kirin G3 is a staggering scooter with power to match its imposing profile. This scooter's pros far outweigh its cons, and none of the cons are deal breakers. As a commuting vehicle, you’ll have no range issues while zooming up and down hills to your next destination or taking a joy ride around the city.
TechRadar
Ubuntu is now available on AWS
Amazon Web Services (AWS) users get access to the popular Linux distro via virtual desktop. Ubuntu WorkSpaces on AWS, a fully managed virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), is now generally available on the public cloud platform. This marks the first time that a virtual Linux OS desktop has been available on...
TechRadar
Exciting smartphones launched in September 2022
September was a very active year in terms of smartphone launches. Fuelled by the festive season and the big sale from Flipkart and Amazon, we saw many significant; launches from Apple, Realme, Poco, Redmi, Vivo and more. Phones from various price points were launched in September, we saw some flagships as well as many budget phones.
TechRadar
Redmi Pad is launching in India on October 4
Redmi India has officially confirmed that Redmi Pad is launching in India on October 4. It was expected to launch globally and then come to India later this year. But it seems like India will see the launch of the tablet first. Redmi Pad will be a budget tablet, unlike...
Comments / 0