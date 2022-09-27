Pune-based VPN service SnTHostings has filed a lawsuit to challenge the legality of India's new data law in court. After it came into force on September 25, new CERT-In directives require all VPN providers based in the country to store users' personal data for up to five years. Companies will also be forced to hand this information over to authorities upon request. Those failing to comply with the new rules can face up to one year in prison.

