queenoftheclick.com
PrintSpace Workshop Bay Ridge – 1st Friday 10/7
On Friday, October 7th, PrintSpace in Bay Ridge will have a workshop on Styrofoam Engraving. The class is from 6:00 – 9:00 pm and cost $15 for the materials, instruction and light snacks.
Ragamuffin Parade – Happening As a Block Party in Bay Ridge on October 1, 2022
As everyone has heard by now, it is supposed to be heavy rain. They shared: “We do not want to cancel the entire event, so we will be having a ‘block party’ on 75 Street to 76 Street. We will not be marching up 3rd Avenue as usual. Everything will be taking place on that one block including registration and judging.”
Brooklyn Roots Pumpkin Ravioli
Pumpkin lovers – Brooklyn Roots Restaurant at 8620 3rd Avenue has Pumpkin Ravioli. If you try it, let me know how it is. Everything at Brooklyn Roots is really good.
Blessing of the Animals in Brooklyn – October 2022
1) Saint Patrick’s Church 9511 4th Avenue – 10:30 am – outside on the lawn. All pets welcome. 2) Saint Ephrem’s Animal Blessing – 929 Bay Ridge Avenue – 2:00 pm outside near the Blessed Mary Statue. All pets welcome. Bring a friend or neighbor too!
Bay Ridge Unsolved Murder – 6 Years Ago Today
On September 29, 2016, Jennifer Cohen was murdered in Owl’s Head Skate Park. She was beaten on the head and torso, which lead to her death. (News from 2016) Cohen was 35 years old and a mother of two sons. Cohen’s killer was never found. See video of him...
RIP Lieutenant Alison Russo-Elling
Alison Russo–Elling, a female EMS lieutenant was stabbed multiple times on 20th Avenue and 41st Street in Queens this afternoon. (Story here) Lieutenant Russo was brought to the hospital and pronounced dead. Lt. Russo had worked for 25 years as an EMT. She was also a 9/11 first responder at the WTC.
