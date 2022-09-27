ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

KTVZ

Archives: Records from Trump WH staffers remain missing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives has informed congressional lawmakers that a number of electronic communications from Trump White House staffers remain missing, nearly two years since the administration was required to turn them over. The nation’s record-keeping agency cited the records’ status in a letter Friday to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The acting U.S. archivist, Debra Steidel Wall, writes that despite an ongoing effort by staff, electronic communications between certain unidentified White House officials are still not in their custody. The letter went on to specify that the National Archives would consult with the Justice Department about how to recover “the records unlawfully removed.”
KTVZ

Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela

President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for “years.”. “Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, and Osman Khan. These individuals will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong,” the President said in a statement.
KTVZ

5 signs the world is headed for a recession

Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff’s edge. The question of a recession is no longer if, but when. Over the past week, the pulse of those flashing red lights quickened as markets grappled with the reality — once speculative, now certain — that the Federal Reserve will press on with its most aggressive monetary tightening campaign in decades to wring inflation from the US economy. Even if that means triggering a recession. And even if it comes at the expense of consumers and businesses far beyond US borders.
KTVZ

UN says detained Iranian-American was allowed to leave Iran

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says an 85-year-old Iranian-American who formerly worked for the U.N. children’s agency and was detained in Iran in 2016 has been permitted to leave the country for medical treatment abroad. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced Baquer Namazi’s departure Saturday. He says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is grateful that Namazi could leave following the U.N. chief’s appeals to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Dujarric says the secretary-general is also pleased that Namazi’s son, Siamak Namazi, has been released from detention. Both Namazis were sentenced to 10 years in prison on what the U.S. and U.N. say were trumped-up spying charges.
