Rubio vows to oppose potential Hurricane Ian aid package if lawmakers ‘load it up with stuff that’s unrelated to the storm’
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said Sunday that he will vote against any potential congressional disaster aid for victims of Hurricane Ian if lawmakers “load it up with stuff that’s unrelated to the storm.”. “Sure. I will fight against it having pork in it. That’s the key,”...
GOP congressional candidate Joe Kent’s ties to white nationalists include interview with Nazi sympathizer
Despite disavowing White nationalism last spring when one of its adherents endorsed him, a US House candidate in Washington subsequently gave a previously unreported interview in June to a Nazi sympathizer and White nationalist. While Republican Joe Kent touted his support for prominent far-right figures like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green...
Archives: Records from Trump WH staffers remain missing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives has informed congressional lawmakers that a number of electronic communications from Trump White House staffers remain missing, nearly two years since the administration was required to turn them over. The nation’s record-keeping agency cited the records’ status in a letter Friday to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The acting U.S. archivist, Debra Steidel Wall, writes that despite an ongoing effort by staff, electronic communications between certain unidentified White House officials are still not in their custody. The letter went on to specify that the National Archives would consult with the Justice Department about how to recover “the records unlawfully removed.”
Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela
President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for “years.”. “Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, and Osman Khan. These individuals will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong,” the President said in a statement.
Justice Department asks court to speed up appeal of special master review in Mar-a-Lago case
The Justice Department has asked a federal appellate court to speed up its schedule for weighing the department’s appeal of a judge’s order requiring a special master to review classified documents from Mar-a-Lago. In the expedition request filed to the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday,...
From inside the US's most secure prison, 'El Chapo' is pointing fingers at what he says are the real powers in the drug trade
Through his attorney, "El Chapo" Guzmán said that for the drug war to stop, authorities have to go after "politicians on both sides of the border."
US imposing ‘swift and severe costs’ on Russia following Putin’s Ukraine annexation
The US is imposing what it describes as “swift and severe costs” on Russia, including sanctions on a figure the Biden administration says is key to Russia’s economy, after President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of regions of Ukraine following what the West casts as “sham referenda.”
Chinese hacking group targeting US agencies and companies has surged its activity, analysis finds
An elite Chinese hacking group with ties to operatives indicted by a US grand jury in 2020 has surged its activity this year, targeting sensitive data held by companies and government agencies in the US and dozens of other countries, according to an expert at consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers. The findings...
5 signs the world is headed for a recession
Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff’s edge. The question of a recession is no longer if, but when. Over the past week, the pulse of those flashing red lights quickened as markets grappled with the reality — once speculative, now certain — that the Federal Reserve will press on with its most aggressive monetary tightening campaign in decades to wring inflation from the US economy. Even if that means triggering a recession. And even if it comes at the expense of consumers and businesses far beyond US borders.
American citizen held in Iran for more than six years released to seek medical treatment, UN spokesperson says
An elderly American wrongfully held in Iran for more than six years has been permitted to leave the country “to seek medical treatment abroad,” according to a statement from UN Secretary General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric. Baquer Namazi, 85, was released from detention, along with his son Siamak...
UN says detained Iranian-American was allowed to leave Iran
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says an 85-year-old Iranian-American who formerly worked for the U.N. children’s agency and was detained in Iran in 2016 has been permitted to leave the country for medical treatment abroad. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced Baquer Namazi’s departure Saturday. He says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is grateful that Namazi could leave following the U.N. chief’s appeals to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Dujarric says the secretary-general is also pleased that Namazi’s son, Siamak Namazi, has been released from detention. Both Namazis were sentenced to 10 years in prison on what the U.S. and U.N. say were trumped-up spying charges.
Steps of a Russian Orthodox cathedral in New York were splashed with red paint
A Russian Orthodox cathedral in New York appears to have been defaced with red paint, following a similar incident in which the Russian consulate was vandalized with red spray paint. The two vandalism incidents come after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning stages of annexation of parts of Ukraine.
