Marquardt's big night helps Titans remain unbeaten against Algoma

ALGOMA, Wis.—Sam Marquardt’s five-touchdown performance helped propel the Lena/Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy Titans to a 52-24 victory over Algoma in Peninsula Conference action on Friday.

Marquardt ran for four touchdowns and returned a Wolves’ interception 97 yards to pay dirt as the cherry on top.

Algoma’s 24 points broke the Titans’ streak of 16 consecutive quarters without allowing their opponent to score.

“We played a pretty solid game against a very good Algoma team. Our offense was able to move the ball on the ground despite being outsized, “Titans coach Dale Lange said. “Defensively, we gave up a couple of passes but we had good coverage and they made some good plays.”

The Titans (4-0 Peninsula, 5-0 overall) scored the game’s first touchdown less than 90 seconds into the first quarter, with Marquardt busting off a 35-yard rushing score before a successful 2-point run from Logan Graef made it an 8-0 contest.

The Titans blew matters wide open with a 30-point outburst in the second quarter.

Marquardt tacked on scoring runs of two and nine yards before Algoma (2-2 Peninsula, 3-2 overall) broke onto the scoreboard thanks to a 43-yard touchdown run by Kaden Vardon. Grant Vandervest added the 2-point conversion run to make it a 22-8 affair with 4:58 left in the first half.

A 1-yard rushing touchdown by Tyler Shallow coupled with a 2-point conversion pass from Marquardt to Sidney Sylvester pushed Lena/STAA ahead by 22, while Marquardt managed to pick off Vandervest and take the ball to the house as time expired as the Titans took a 38-8 halftime lead.

Marquardt’s fourth touchdown of the night came with 5:01 remaining in the third quarter, with his 5-yard scoring scamper putting Lena/STAA on top 44-8.

Algoma added two quick scores to close out the third quarter, with Vandervest connecting with Vardon for touchdown tosses of 55 and 29 yards to make it a 20-point game, but the Titans closed out the frame with a 27-yard score from Shallow to put a halt to the Wolves’ momentum.

Lena/STAA racked up 360 yards of offense, all of it coming via the ground game.

Marquardt led the way with 25 carries for 229 yards, with Shallow chipping in four carries for 37 yards and two touchdowns.

Graef contributed 56 yards on 11 carries, while Ayden DeCoursin (3-15), Ethan Braley (3-13) and Max Peterson (4-10) rounded out the Titans’ attack.

Algoma managed 242 yards offensively, with Vandervest going 6-10 passing for 126 yards, two touchdowns and one pick. He also carried the rock 21 times for 48 yards. Vardon led the team in both rushing (4-65-TD) and receiving (5-111-2 TDs).

Next up for the Titans is a matchup against fellow unbeaten Gibraltar (4-0 Peninsula, 5-0 overall) at home on Friday.

The victory moves into sole possession of first place in the Peninsula, and with only three games remaining in the regular season, the winner of Friday’s clash will have the inside track on the Peninsula Conference championship.

“We have a very strong opponent in Gibraltar, so we will have to have a good week of practice and be ready,” Lange said.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. in Lena.

Peninsula Conference standings (Entering week 6):

Gibraltar—4-0 Peninsula, 5-0 overall

Lena/STAA—4-0 Peninsula, 5-0 overall

Algoma—2-2 Peninsula, 3-2 overall

Wausaukee—2-2 Peninsula, 2-3 overall

Sevastopol—2-2 Peninsula, 2-3 overall

Suring—2-2 Peninsula, 2-3 overall

Gillett—0-4 Peninsula, 1-4 overall

Oneida Nation/Green Bay NEW Lutheran—0-4 Peninsula, 0-5 overall