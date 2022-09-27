Read full article on original website
Adirondack Pollinator Gardens
Two sisters who spend the summers on Lincoln Pond in the Adirondacks raised $600 over two summers to help ADKAction build a pollinator garden at Boquet Valley Central School in near-by Elizabethtown, NY. Now students at BVCS are getting hands-on lessons on growing a garden to help pollinators. Learn more about ADKAction’s Adirondack Pollinator Project: www.adkaction.org.
Harison Place Groundbreaking
Work is underway on a new $22-million-dollar housing project in the Village of Malone that many hope will not only address the critical need for affordable housing, but also help revitalize a downtown block left in ruins by a fire several years ago. Citizen Advocates is building the 40-unit complex, with commercial retail space on the ground floor, on West Main Street in Malone. Along with providing safe, affordable housing for low-to-moderate income tenants, Citizen Advocates will also offer residents on-site health services, job training and help with transportation. We’ll talk with Citizen Advocates President and CEO James Button about the Harison Place project and how it could be a model for other communities to follow. We’ll also talk about Citizen Advocates growth and expansion across the North Country, including plans to open 24-hour mental health urgent care centers in Malone and Watertown. Learn more: www.citizenadvocates.net.
Honor Flight makes last trip of 2022
MALONE — Five area veterans loaded up for the last North Country Honor Flight of the year Friday, gathering in Malone before being escorted to the Plattsburgh International Airport by a motorcyle contingent, law enforcement, and first responders for their flight to Washington, D.C. to view war memorial none have yet seen in person.
Butterfly Release
School kids in Plattsburgh raise and then release Monarch Butterflies to celebrate a milestone. Tobacco-Free CFE helps the kids release the butterflies in the pollinator garden at Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh every summer to mark the anniversary of the shopping mall going smoke-free in 2012. More Info: www.tobaccofreecfe.com.
Changing locations, Potsdam thrift store has mission in mind
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A new location for a Potsdam business, that has a mission in mind. The Best Friends Thrift Store has been in operation for eight years, but recently changed its location from downtown Potsdam to a location on State Route 56. Everything from sporting goods, to...
Fall Foliage Shuttle Bus
A lift for leaf-peepers. New York State is launching a free shuttle to help visitors see the fall colors in the Adirondacks over the first two weekends in October, providing shuttle buses from Frontier Town in North Hudson to Marcy Field and 3 popular trailheads in the town of Keene. Schedule/Learn More: www.dec.ny.gov/lands/9164.html#/Shuttles.
James Button on Harison Place/Citizen Advocates Expanded Services | MLJ Interview
Help Needed Finding Missing Teen from Peru, New York Last Seen on September 27, 2022
Authorities are asking for help from the public locating a missing teenager who has not been seen for several days. Troopers were called to a home on Davern Road in the Clinton county town of Peru, New York at approximately 8:49pm on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 for a report of a missing person.
America’s #1 Haunted Hotel Is Officially Here In New York State
It’s always so hard when you come to the end of a really great vacation and have to go home. Have you ever been to a hotel so nice, friendly, and relaxing you never wanted to leave? Well, some hotels across America have guests that must have liked their stays so much they never left, even after death.
Saturday Sports: Red & Black beat Glens Falls on the gridiron for 2nd straight championship
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black hosted Glens Falls Saturday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Watertown more than doubles Glens Falls, winning 30-14 on the night. In women’s college hockey from Cheel Arena, Clarkson hosted Bemidji State. In the 1st period, Bemidji State...
Former Norwood treasurer allegedly stole nearly $74K from village
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Norwood’s former clerk and treasurer is accused of stealing nearly $74,000 from the village. State police arrested 55-year-old Nancy Berger on felony counts of:. second-degree corrupting the government. second-degree grand larceny as a public corruption crime. Berger allegedly stole $73,725 by writing village checks...
Alleged probation violation sends Plattsburgh woman to jail
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman is behind bars for allegedly not meeting the terms of her probation. On the evening of Sept. 28, Plattsburgh University Police apprehended Jennifer Goddeau during a traffic stop after realizing there was an active warrant for her arrest on the probation violation. Goddeau, 39, was...
