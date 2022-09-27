Read full article on original website
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office collecting donations to ship to SW Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the Forgotten Coast community can step up and donate truckloads of supplies for a community in need of major help. Sheriff A.J. Smith told WCTV his community “got lucky” this time around, after Hurricane Ian slammed into SW...
Warehouse burns down in Gadsden County
Joe Bullard being inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame. Search for Hurricane Ian survivors continues, hundreds already rescued. Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place...
TFD’s Urban Search and Rescue Team deployed to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has been activated to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The 25-member team was called up early Thursday morning and is now on the ground helping with rescue operations in Lee County, one of the counties hardest hit by the Category 4 storm.
Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna. Crews were called out to a warehouse fire in the 18000 block of Highway 90 at 12:45 Friday morning. When crews arrived at the scene, the entire building collapsed. No injuries have been reported.
Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery
Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place to stay and snacks for those escaping the storm. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ian devastated part of Florida, now impacting Georgia and aiming for South Carolina. Red...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 2
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday morning was a near-carbon-copy of Saturday morning with temperatures in the 50s in most Big Bend and South Georgia locations. Temperatures will warm up again in the afternoon to the mid 80s to near 90, but the dry air will make it feel comfortable. The...
Mission 850 springing into action to help Hurricane Ian victims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation in its wake. Millions of Floridians have been impacted. The recovery will likely take years. Mission 850 is a group familiar with the pain a major hurricane can bring. Formed in Tallahassee in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Mission 850 forms volunteer groups and sends them into the aftermath of a disaster.
Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tens of thousands of rescue and relief personnel now pouring into the storm zone in the wake of Ian. Among them are Red Cross volunteers from the Big Bend. Hundreds of volunteers from all over the U.S. staged here in Tallahasse then they headed south to aid...
Community frustrated after KKK photo surfaces appearing to be Gadsden Co. Commissioner
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Commissioner Jeffrey Moore resigned amid a photo surfacing in what appears to be Moore in a KKK uniform. “What happened here is a slap in the face to Gadsden County,” said Congressman Al Lawson. Moore was appointed as district two commissioner by...
Gadsden commissioner pictured in KKK costume will still be on November ballot
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) – A Gadsden County commissioner appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis last month has now resigned after a picture surfaced showing him dressed in a KKK costume. Jeffery Moore has also withdrawn from the District 2 county commission race, but his name will still be on the...
FSU player raising money for Hurricane Ian relief
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A lot of us, seeing Hurricane Ian’s destruction, are looking for ways to help and many of us have personal connections to communities in Southwest Florida and that includes FSU football star, Dillon Gibbons. His ‘Big Man, Big Heart’ nonprofit is now raising money for...
DeSantis-appointed county commissioner resigns after alleged Ku Klux Klan picture emerges
The pictures began to circulate in Gadsden County in recent weeks and made them to the sheriff's desk last Tuesday by a group of people from the county.
Ron DeSantis Appointee Resigns After Alleged KKK Photo Surfaces
The picture reportedly shows Jeffery Moore at a Halloween party wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.
Joe Bullard being inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame
Search for Hurricane Ian survivors continues, hundreds already rescued. Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place to stay and snacks for those escaping the storm. Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery. Updated: Sep....
FSU offers free football tickets to Floridians displaced by storm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University is making tickets to Saturday’s football game available to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian, according to a press release. “Floridians can claim up to four tickets courtesy of Florida State Athletics by showing their state of Florida ID at the Dick Howser...
Florida A&M rolls to 34-7 win over Mississippi Valley State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw two touchdown passes to Xavier Smith and Florida A&M dominated the final three quarters in a 34-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. Moussa passed to Smith for a 2-yard score and a 7-0 lead, capping a 10-play, 71-yard drive on...
No. 23 Florida State suffers first loss of the season in lackluster performance against No. 22 Wake Forest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - No. 23 Florida State suffered their first loss of the season, losing 31-21 to No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles (4-1, 2-1 ACC) came up short in every phase of the game, while the Demon Deacons (4-1, 1-1 ACC) were able to own the ball and capitalize on miscues by their opponent.
