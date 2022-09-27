ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

WCTV

Warehouse burns down in Gadsden County

Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place to stay...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna. Crews were called out to a warehouse fire in the 18000 block of Highway 90 at 12:45 Friday morning. When crews arrived at the scene, the entire building collapsed. No injuries have been reported.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery

Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place to stay and snacks for those escaping the storm. Updated: 6 hours ago. Ian devastated part of Florida, now impacting Georgia and aiming for South Carolina. Red...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday morning was a near-carbon-copy of Saturday morning with temperatures in the 50s in most Big Bend and South Georgia locations. Temperatures will warm up again in the afternoon to the mid 80s to near 90, but the dry air will make it feel comfortable. The...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Mission 850 springing into action to help Hurricane Ian victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation in its wake. Millions of Floridians have been impacted. The recovery will likely take years. Mission 850 is a group familiar with the pain a major hurricane can bring. Formed in Tallahassee in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Mission 850 forms volunteer groups and sends them into the aftermath of a disaster.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Tens of thousands of rescue and relief personnel now pouring into the storm zone in the wake of Ian. Among them are Red Cross volunteers from the Big Bend. Hundreds of volunteers from all over the U.S. staged here in Tallahasse then they headed south to aid...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FSU player raising money for Hurricane Ian relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A lot of us, seeing Hurricane Ian’s destruction, are looking for ways to help and many of us have personal connections to communities in Southwest Florida and that includes FSU football star, Dillon Gibbons. His ‘Big Man, Big Heart’ nonprofit is now raising money for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Joe Bullard being inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame

Search for Hurricane Ian survivors continues, hundreds already rescued. Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place to stay and snacks for those escaping the storm. Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

FSU offers free football tickets to Floridians displaced by storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University is making tickets to Saturday’s football game available to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian, according to a press release. “Floridians can claim up to four tickets courtesy of Florida State Athletics by showing their state of Florida ID at the Dick Howser...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Florida A&M rolls to 34-7 win over Mississippi Valley State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw two touchdown passes to Xavier Smith and Florida A&M dominated the final three quarters in a 34-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. Moussa passed to Smith for a 2-yard score and a 7-0 lead, capping a 10-play, 71-yard drive on...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

No. 23 Florida State suffers first loss of the season in lackluster performance against No. 22 Wake Forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - No. 23 Florida State suffered their first loss of the season, losing 31-21 to No. 22 Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles (4-1, 2-1 ACC) came up short in every phase of the game, while the Demon Deacons (4-1, 1-1 ACC) were able to own the ball and capitalize on miscues by their opponent.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

