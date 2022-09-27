ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Kentucky reacquires $15 million from failed aluminum mill

Kentucky reacquired land where an aluminum rolling mill was supposed to be built. The Bevin administration invested $15 million in Braidy Industries. It was approved in 2017, but the project near Ashland never materialized. Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the state has recovered that money. And the 205 acres...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Kentuckians head to Florida to help in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With miles and miles of destruction, ruined, homes and businesses, Florida's governor expects it could take years to rebuild what Hurricane Ian destroyed. "I've been to about four or five hurricanes, so I kind of know what to expect once I get down there," Mike Sewell, a Red Cross volunteer said.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Baptist Health helps Louisville get ready for flu season

Doctors are predicting this year's flu season could be a bad one. So, Baptist Health was begun curbside flu shots. It takes about two weeks for someone's immune system to create the necessary antibodies to fight off the flu. Health care officials said that makes now the ideal time to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

No. 7 Kentucky visits No. 14 Mississippi for top 15 matchup

OXFORD, Miss. — WHAT’S AT STAKE?. Fast starts have both teams nursing hopes of challenging for division contention, but there’s hardly any margin for error behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama. Kentucky and Ole Miss are coming off 10-win seasons and the programs don’t seem to be slowing down. The Wildcats have already proven themselves with a victory over then-No. 12 Florida. The Rebels are seeking their first big win of the season.
OXFORD, MS
WLKY.com

CAL wins battle of unbeatens over Henry County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christian Academy of Louisville improved to 7-0 this season after beating Henry County 51-7 on Friday night. The loss was the first loss for the Wildcats this season. All seven of CAL's wins this season have been by at least 35 points. Click on the video...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville coffee shop Sunergos opening location in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville coffee shop is opening up its fifth location in St. Matthews this fall. Sunergos Coffee announced they will be opening a new location at 3922 Willis Ave., sometime in late November. "We have been casually eyeing St. Matthews and other east end locations for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Videos show Hurricane Ian's path of destruction

Video above: Incredible drone video shows flooding in Orlando. After leaving catastrophic damage behind in Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday. Videos are showing attempts in Florida to recover from the devastation caused by the deadly storm, while other footage shows the effects of heavy...
FLORIDA STATE
WLKY.com

Kentucky senator dies days after resignation amid battle with cancer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky senator has died just days after his resignation. Kentucky Sen. C.B. Embry, 81, stepped down from the General Assembly earlier this week. Embry announced his impending retirement earlier this year due to fighting a long battle with cancer, but traveled while undergoing treatment to Frankfort during the legislative session so he could cast votes and uphold his duties.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Leaders celebrate new $16 million water treatment facility in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Leaders are celebrating a new $16 million water treatment facility in Charlestown. The facility, run by Indiana American Water, has a filtration treatment process, new pumping equipment to increase the flow of water and improve fire protection capabilities. There’s also using a safer form of chlorine called sodium hypochlorite to disinfect water during the treatment process.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
WLKY.com

6 things to do around Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's another weekend packed with events in and around Louisville -- many of them celebrating the start of fall. Check out some of our top picks. One of the area's most popular art shows is making its return this weekend to Old Louisville. WHEN: Sept. 29...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

WATCH: See what Kentucky Kingdom's 'pumpkin wonderland' looks like

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom is getting in on some fall fun with their new attraction "Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom." The event will run on Saturdays and Sundays during the month of October. It features thousands of pumpkins throughout the park along with games and rides available for all ages.
LOUISVILLE, KY

