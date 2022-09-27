Read full article on original website
Kentucky reacquires $15 million from failed aluminum mill
Kentucky reacquired land where an aluminum rolling mill was supposed to be built. The Bevin administration invested $15 million in Braidy Industries. It was approved in 2017, but the project near Ashland never materialized. Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the state has recovered that money. And the 205 acres...
Kentuckians head to Florida to help in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With miles and miles of destruction, ruined, homes and businesses, Florida's governor expects it could take years to rebuild what Hurricane Ian destroyed. "I've been to about four or five hurricanes, so I kind of know what to expect once I get down there," Mike Sewell, a Red Cross volunteer said.
Historically Black Bullitt County schoolhouse is now a museum, education center
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — What once was a one-room schoolhouse for Black students in Bullitt County has now been transformed into a museum and education center. The Bowman's Valley Schoolhouse closed in 1957. It was Bullitt County's last all-Black schoolhouse before the end of segregation. It's now been repurposed into a museum and learning center.
New restaurant opens in downtown Louisville as area sees boom of tourists
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new downtown restaurant aims to give Louisville a taste of Nashville hot chicken. "Downtown is like going home. It has that familiar sound, familiar smell, familiar look," said chef Shaquan McDonald. The spot at 612 South 5th Street was the perfect location for Chef Shaq's...
Former Hardin County courthouse being transformed into boutique hotel
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The former Hardin County Courthouse will soon be transformed into a boutique hotel. Elizabethtown Renaissance Associates has partnered with Weyland Ventures to purchase and renovate the nearly century-old building. The 24-room hotel will include a bar on the main level and a bar and restaurant on...
Baptist Health helps Louisville get ready for flu season
Doctors are predicting this year's flu season could be a bad one. So, Baptist Health was begun curbside flu shots. It takes about two weeks for someone's immune system to create the necessary antibodies to fight off the flu. Health care officials said that makes now the ideal time to...
Advisory committee reports majority of Kentuckians want medical marijuana legalized
KENTUCKY — An advisory committee reports a majority of Kentuckians want medical marijuana legalized. Gov. Andy Beshear's office released a summary of the feedback the committee has received at town hall meetings online. Beshear says polling suggests 90 percent of adults support legalization to help people suffering from chronic...
Louisville man with autism has moped stolen at work just after starting new job
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a Louisville man with autism are continuing to search for a stolen moped. It was taken last Friday from the parking lot of the Tumbleweed restaurant on Dixie Highway. On Thursday, Chris Clark, the victim's brother, returned to the parking lot to search...
No. 7 Kentucky visits No. 14 Mississippi for top 15 matchup
OXFORD, Miss. — WHAT’S AT STAKE?. Fast starts have both teams nursing hopes of challenging for division contention, but there’s hardly any margin for error behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama. Kentucky and Ole Miss are coming off 10-win seasons and the programs don’t seem to be slowing down. The Wildcats have already proven themselves with a victory over then-No. 12 Florida. The Rebels are seeking their first big win of the season.
CAL wins battle of unbeatens over Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christian Academy of Louisville improved to 7-0 this season after beating Henry County 51-7 on Friday night. The loss was the first loss for the Wildcats this season. All seven of CAL's wins this season have been by at least 35 points. Click on the video...
Louisville coffee shop Sunergos opening location in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville coffee shop is opening up its fifth location in St. Matthews this fall. Sunergos Coffee announced they will be opening a new location at 3922 Willis Ave., sometime in late November. "We have been casually eyeing St. Matthews and other east end locations for...
Videos show Hurricane Ian's path of destruction
Video above: Incredible drone video shows flooding in Orlando. After leaving catastrophic damage behind in Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday. Videos are showing attempts in Florida to recover from the devastation caused by the deadly storm, while other footage shows the effects of heavy...
Man killed as car flips several times in early morning crash on Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was killed in an early morning crash on the Gene Snyder Sunday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 3:45 a.m., LMPD's Seventh Division were notified of a crash on the northbound lanes of the Snyder just past the Smyrna Road exit. When they got...
St James Court Art Show returns to Old Louisville for the 66th year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of vendors and booths lined the paths of Old Louisville's Central Park Saturday for the 66th St James Court Art Show. More than 600 of the nation's best artists are showing off their work this weekend. You can find almost anything there, from fine art...
Kentucky senator dies days after resignation amid battle with cancer
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky senator has died just days after his resignation. Kentucky Sen. C.B. Embry, 81, stepped down from the General Assembly earlier this week. Embry announced his impending retirement earlier this year due to fighting a long battle with cancer, but traveled while undergoing treatment to Frankfort during the legislative session so he could cast votes and uphold his duties.
Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
Leaders celebrate new $16 million water treatment facility in Charlestown
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Leaders are celebrating a new $16 million water treatment facility in Charlestown. The facility, run by Indiana American Water, has a filtration treatment process, new pumping equipment to increase the flow of water and improve fire protection capabilities. There’s also using a safer form of chlorine called sodium hypochlorite to disinfect water during the treatment process.
6 things to do around Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's another weekend packed with events in and around Louisville -- many of them celebrating the start of fall. Check out some of our top picks. One of the area's most popular art shows is making its return this weekend to Old Louisville. WHEN: Sept. 29...
Waterfront Botanical Gardens breaks ground on $22M authentic Japanese garden
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Waterfront Botanical Gardens has been talking about bringing an authentic Japanese garden to Louisville for a while. On Thursday, they finally broke ground on the expansion. Kasey Maier, CEO of the Waterfront Botanical Gardens, was joined by Gov. Andy Beshear, Mayor Greg Fischer and landscape...
WATCH: See what Kentucky Kingdom's 'pumpkin wonderland' looks like
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom is getting in on some fall fun with their new attraction "Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom." The event will run on Saturdays and Sundays during the month of October. It features thousands of pumpkins throughout the park along with games and rides available for all ages.
