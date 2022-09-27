ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

camdencounty.com

Statement from Commissioner Jonathan Young Sr. Regarding Emergency Preparedness

(Gloucester Township, NJ) The statement below is by Commissioner Jonathan Young Sr. on behalf of the Board regarding emergency preparedness following the devastation of Hurricane Ian. “As National Preparedness Month comes to an end, and the devastation of Hurricane Ian becomes more apparent with each passing moment, now is a...
CAMDEN, NJ
People in NJ are suing Walmart over drug testing

TRENTON – Walmart faces a potential class-action lawsuit in New Jersey after a Gloucester County resident says he lost a job offer after testing positive for marijuana, which is now legal for recreational use by adults. The lawsuit was filed in June in state Superior Court but served in...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

ATF is offering a $15,000 reward for information aiding an investigation of a Montgomery County gun store burglary

Before sunrise Sept. 24, five individuals stole an unspecified number of guns from Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township, Montgomery County. Located at 9280 Ridge Pike, it is a stone's throw away from Philadelphia, just outside the Northwest Philly neighborhood Andorra in Roxborough. The Philadelphia Field Division of the ATF...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
