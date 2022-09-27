Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
Related
camdencounty.com
Statement from Commissioner Jonathan Young Sr. Regarding Emergency Preparedness
(Gloucester Township, NJ) The statement below is by Commissioner Jonathan Young Sr. on behalf of the Board regarding emergency preparedness following the devastation of Hurricane Ian. “As National Preparedness Month comes to an end, and the devastation of Hurricane Ian becomes more apparent with each passing moment, now is a...
'Devastating': 5 alarm fire damages Ewing Township Senior and Community Center
A fire inside a community center in Mercer County, New Jersey reached five alarms before firefighters were able to get it under control Friday morning.
N.J reports 1,945 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Two counties elevated to high risk category.
New Jersey on Friday reported another 1,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional confirmed deaths as Burlington and Cumberland counties ascended to the “high risk” category for coronavirus transmission. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive dropped slightly to 1,686 — a 2% decrease from a week...
Camden cleanup crews being hired to make neighborhoods safer, more friendly
Camden has a new crew of 35 workers cleaning up commercial corridors, and helping with many other things residents and visitors might need. The city is hoping to hire dozens more for the crew.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Closing after 30 years despite having best wings in Atlantic City, NJ
Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022. The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through. We...
Philadelphia City Council renews call for state of emergency to combat gun violence
"If this is not an emergency, I'm not sure what an emergency is," said Councilmember Jamie Gauthier.
billypenn.com
Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala
Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.
People in NJ are suing Walmart over drug testing
TRENTON – Walmart faces a potential class-action lawsuit in New Jersey after a Gloucester County resident says he lost a job offer after testing positive for marijuana, which is now legal for recreational use by adults. The lawsuit was filed in June in state Superior Court but served in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlantic City Mayor Criminal Referral To Atlantic County Prosecutor?
Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small appears to have mixed the official office that he holds with the intersection of partisan politics. Here is the press release and Small’s actions that have been drawn into public question:. The above media advisory was written on official City of Atlantic...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police Search for Endangered 39-year-old Man
Have you seen 39-year-old Mark Farley of Atlantic City?. That's the question officials in the World's Play Ground are asking as his family has not heard from him since this past Monday, September 26th. Farley, who is considered "endangered" by authorities, is described as a Caucasian male, 6' tall, weighing...
phillyvoice.com
ATF is offering a $15,000 reward for information aiding an investigation of a Montgomery County gun store burglary
Before sunrise Sept. 24, five individuals stole an unspecified number of guns from Founding Fathers Outfitters in Springfield Township, Montgomery County. Located at 9280 Ridge Pike, it is a stone's throw away from Philadelphia, just outside the Northwest Philly neighborhood Andorra in Roxborough. The Philadelphia Field Division of the ATF...
ocscanner.news
TRENTON: NORMAN “STORMIN NORMAN” SCHWARZKOPF’S GRANDDAUGHTER VISITS NJSP HEADQUARTERS
Last week, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan welcomed Cynthia Schwarzkopf, granddaughter of Colonel H. Norman Schwarzkopf, the State Police’s first Superintendent and daughter of Norman ‘Stormin Norman’ Schwarzkopf Jr., to Division Headquarters in West Trenton, N.J. Cynthia had an opportunity to meet members of State Police command staff...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drug dealer who helped deal 100 kilos of cocaine to New Jersey and Philadelphia pleads guilty
A Philadelphia man responsible for peddling massive amounts of cocaine to communities in his home city as well as in southern New Jersey has admitted to doing so in court. Cocaine is a dangerous drug that for years has wreaked havoc on communities all over while drug trafficking organizations make profit after profit.
Prosecutor: 2 Men Shot In Atlantic City, New Jersey; One Has Died
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has announced a joint investigation that is comprised of The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department. They are investigating the death of a man and the shooting of another man, that took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
N.J. bank agrees to $13M settlement after avoiding Black, Hispanic customers seeking mortgages
A New Jersey-based bank agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations it engaged in “redlining” — a form of housing discrimination in which a lender intentionally deprives Blacks and Hispanics of loans. “Lakeland avoided serving the credit needs of borrowers in majority Black and Hispanic census...
fox29.com
Video: Illegal donuts, burnouts, fireworks erupt as hundreds gather on Old City streets
PHILADELPHIA - Chaos unfolded in Old City late Saturday night as droves of cars and large crowds filled the streets. Crowds began to gather near the intersection of Market and 4th streets around 10 p.m., with cars blocking traffic in all directions. Hundreds of people then emerged from the cars, some forming a large circle at the intersection.
This Huge New Jersey Tourist City Will Now Sell Recreational Marijuana
April 21st is a day that'll likely be remembered for a long time to come in Jersey. It was the day that Marijuana was legally allowed to be sold and consumed in the Garden State. New Jersey, according to The Guardian was one of the first states on the East...
Atlantic County Republican Chairman Calls Out Improper Use Of Car
Atlantic County Republican Party Chairman Don Purdy is calling out his Democratic Chairman counterpart, Michael Suleiman for “his silence regarding his appointee on the Board of Elections,” said Purdy. Purdy is referring to Bill Sacchinelli, a county government employee, who works for the Atlantic County Board of Elections.
buckscountyherald.com
U.S. Department of Labor obtains judgment to recover $9.3 million in back wages, damages
The U.S. Department of Labor said it has obtained a consent judgment that will recover $9.3 million in back wages and liquidated damages for 1,756 employees of a Philadelphia health-care staffing company that “misclassified them and willfully denied their hard-earned overtime pay.”. Obtained by the department’s Office of the...
Comments / 1