WATCH: Texas couple shocked to receive small armory of M16s

A couple in Texas was shocked when they received a small armory of M16 fully-automatic assault rifles after buying gun storage cases online.

The Houston couple, whose identities have not been released, said they believed they were purchasing roughly 100 storage cases for guns via a resell on eBay, according to a report.

"It's just a case, everybody can buy it online," one member of the couple said.

However, when one of the cases was opened, the pair found at least one dozen fully automatic M16s.



The M16 is strictly designed to be used by the military, the report noted.

The couple reported the find to the authorities.

Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives arrived and took control of the case and received a search warrant for a storage unit with at least 99 more, according to the report.

"It's almost surreal to believe something like that happen nowadays. It's incredible," retired Houston police captain and former Marine Greg Fremin said.

"It's unbelievable to think weapons of that grade, military-grade weapons, would be shipped in containers would be shipped across state lines and somebody have access to that. It's pretty shocking."

The ATF is partnering with the FBI to investigate the situation further.

"For these boxes to have M16s in them and being shipped to a public destination, not only is it shocking, it’s a federal crime," Fremin said.