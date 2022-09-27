ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Where To Watch Tonight’s Buccaneers-Chiefs ‘Sunday Night Football’ Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football! Against my better judgement, I put the Kansas City Chiefs in a number of moneyline parlays last week. Did it seem like a trap game? Absolutely. But they were playing the lifeless Indianapolis Colts! How could I lose?! Pretty easily, actually. Matt Ryan and the Colts rallied to upset Patrick Mahomes and company, escaping Week 3 with a 20-17 victory and handing KC their first loss of the season. This week delivers an epic primetime battle between Mahomes and Tom Brady. The Buccaneers were handed their first defeat of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Postgame Quotes: Coach Tedford responds to Fresno State's loss at UConn

The Fresno State Bulldogs entered Saturday’s game at UConn as a 23-point favorite but walked out with a 19-14 loss. Head coach Jeff Tedford addressed questions from BarkBoard.com following the loss. When asked what went wrong, Tedford answered, “Well, everything, really. Turnovers, couldn’t protect the passer, penalties that hurt...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Panthers#Jets#Buccaneers#American Football#Nfl Power Rankings
247Sports

If I had to predict right now…

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns Inactives for Week 4 at Atlanta Falcons

The Browns have announced the full list of their inactive players before their Week Four game against the Atlanta Falcons. Garrett was officially ruled out yesterday afternoon as he recovers from injuries sustained in a single-car accident on his way home from practice on Monday September 26. Bryan suffered a hamstring injury against the Steelers in Week Three and will miss his first game of the season. Tommy Togiai is expected to replace Bryan in the starting lineup.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

LIVE OBR EVENTS! Join the OBR for the Falcons game!

NOON - ONE HOUR BEFORE GAMETIME: The OBR Pregame Show on Youtube and Twitch. Get a live look at the game from a Cleveland Browns perspective, with our experts outlining what to expect in the hours ahead. We’ll have segments with Fred live from the Stadium during home games, select away games, and a great roundtable of the guys you know from the OBR. Viewers can post questions and comments to the show straight from either Twitch or Youtube.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
247Sports

Instant Takeaways from Oregon's blowout win over Stanford

Saturday night at Autzen Stadium, the No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks improved to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Pac-12 play by blowing out visiting Stanford 45-27. The game was far from a clean football game for Oregon's standards and that is where our instant reactions will start following this win.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Purdue loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Purdue. They played a really good game, played really hard, forced us to not play very well. You know, it's not about us just not playing well, they forced us not to play well. We gotta give them a lot of credit. They're well coached, they got a good football team. We play them really tight. I mean, the last six years, how tight except one game was it out of the last six years. And we didn't play well enough to win tonight.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

WATCH: Greg Schiano talks Ohio State game

Rutgers fell to Ohio State 49-10 and towards the end of the game, there were some on-field fireworks between head coach Greg Schiano and Ryan Day. The incident followed a fake Buckeye punt and an illegal hit by Aron Cruickshank out of bounds. The coaches got into a scuffle after a bit of a players' scrum. Schiano talked about that and more in his post-game press conference.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

What did Jedd Fisch say after Colorado?

Leading into Saturday's 43-20 win over Colorado, there was little doubt that the Wildcats were the favorite. Still, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch wanted the Wildcats to take on the role of an underdog. "One thing we talked about this week is we’re always the underdog," Fisch said. "We’re Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

No. 1 player Isaiah Collier sets commitment date

Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 prospect in the 247Sports 2023 rankings, has announced his commitment date for November 16th. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard out of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler will decide between Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and USC. Collier has taken official visits to each of his finalists up to this...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Marcus Freeman Set to Watch Five-Star in Action Friday Night

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish coaching staff have been all over the country doing some recruiting during the bye week. Despite spending a few days in South Bend practicing and preparing for BYU next weekend in Las Vegas, the staff knows the importance of closing the class of 2023 in a big way and making sure they see some top class of 2024 targets as well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

IU basketball announces co-emcees for 2022 Hoosier Hysteria

Hoosier Hysteria continues to add new wrinkles to its format as Indiana University athletics announced ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin and NFL Network analyst Rhett Lewis will serve as co-emcees for this year's basketball season kickoff event Oct. 7 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Cronin and Lewis are graduates of IU.
NFL
247Sports

Buckeyes offer 2023 LB committed elsewhere

The Buckeyes have the country’s No. 4 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. It is a class that currently includes 20 commitments. At some positions for the class the Buckeyes have finished their recruiting. But they aren’t finished on the defensive line where they are looking to add at least two players to their 2023 class.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
378K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy