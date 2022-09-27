Read full article on original website
Colts Linebacker Shaquille Leonard Suffers Concussion vs. Titans
The three-time All-Pro had to leave his season debut after a collision with a teammate.
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Where To Watch Tonight’s Buccaneers-Chiefs ‘Sunday Night Football’ Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football! Against my better judgement, I put the Kansas City Chiefs in a number of moneyline parlays last week. Did it seem like a trap game? Absolutely. But they were playing the lifeless Indianapolis Colts! How could I lose?! Pretty easily, actually. Matt Ryan and the Colts rallied to upset Patrick Mahomes and company, escaping Week 3 with a 20-17 victory and handing KC their first loss of the season. This week delivers an epic primetime battle between Mahomes and Tom Brady. The Buccaneers were handed their first defeat of...
Will Levis hype train not slowing down despite loss at Ole Miss
Even after the 22-19 loss at Ole Miss Saturday, the hype train is showing no signs of slowing down for Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Levis completed 18 of 24 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns but also lost a pair of fumbles and took a safety as the Wildcats suffered its first loss of the season.
Postgame Quotes: Coach Tedford responds to Fresno State's loss at UConn
The Fresno State Bulldogs entered Saturday’s game at UConn as a 23-point favorite but walked out with a 19-14 loss. Head coach Jeff Tedford addressed questions from BarkBoard.com following the loss. When asked what went wrong, Tedford answered, “Well, everything, really. Turnovers, couldn’t protect the passer, penalties that hurt...
If I had to predict right now…
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. The Buckeyes also have a great start to their 2024 class with a commitment from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect. And the...
Reggie Bush dubs UCLA as college football's most under-appreciated team, ex-USC RB explains why
On FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, former USC star running back and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush dubbed UCLA as the most underappreciated team in the country. The Bruins beat No. 15 Washington (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) Friday at Rose Bowl Stadium and knocked off the No. 15 Huskies (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12).
Cleveland Browns Inactives for Week 4 at Atlanta Falcons
The Browns have announced the full list of their inactive players before their Week Four game against the Atlanta Falcons. Garrett was officially ruled out yesterday afternoon as he recovers from injuries sustained in a single-car accident on his way home from practice on Monday September 26. Bryan suffered a hamstring injury against the Steelers in Week Three and will miss his first game of the season. Tommy Togiai is expected to replace Bryan in the starting lineup.
LIVE OBR EVENTS! Join the OBR for the Falcons game!
NOON - ONE HOUR BEFORE GAMETIME: The OBR Pregame Show on Youtube and Twitch. Get a live look at the game from a Cleveland Browns perspective, with our experts outlining what to expect in the hours ahead. We’ll have segments with Fred live from the Stadium during home games, select away games, and a great roundtable of the guys you know from the OBR. Viewers can post questions and comments to the show straight from either Twitch or Youtube.
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 5
Ohio State's 2022 season has gone mostly to plan. While many teams in the country have had some tight games, the Buckeyes have more or less handled their opponents so far this year. As conference play continues to ramp up, the games could get more interesting. The Scarlet and Gray...
Instant Takeaways from Oregon's blowout win over Stanford
Saturday night at Autzen Stadium, the No. 13 ranked Oregon Ducks improved to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in Pac-12 play by blowing out visiting Stanford 45-27. The game was far from a clean football game for Oregon's standards and that is where our instant reactions will start following this win.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Purdue loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Purdue. They played a really good game, played really hard, forced us to not play very well. You know, it's not about us just not playing well, they forced us not to play well. We gotta give them a lot of credit. They're well coached, they got a good football team. We play them really tight. I mean, the last six years, how tight except one game was it out of the last six years. And we didn't play well enough to win tonight.
WATCH: Greg Schiano talks Ohio State game
Rutgers fell to Ohio State 49-10 and towards the end of the game, there were some on-field fireworks between head coach Greg Schiano and Ryan Day. The incident followed a fake Buckeye punt and an illegal hit by Aron Cruickshank out of bounds. The coaches got into a scuffle after a bit of a players' scrum. Schiano talked about that and more in his post-game press conference.
What did Jedd Fisch say after Colorado?
Leading into Saturday's 43-20 win over Colorado, there was little doubt that the Wildcats were the favorite. Still, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch wanted the Wildcats to take on the role of an underdog. "One thing we talked about this week is we’re always the underdog," Fisch said. "We’re Arizona...
No. 1 player Isaiah Collier sets commitment date
Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 prospect in the 247Sports 2023 rankings, has announced his commitment date for November 16th. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound point guard out of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler will decide between Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and USC. Collier has taken official visits to each of his finalists up to this...
Marcus Freeman Set to Watch Five-Star in Action Friday Night
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish coaching staff have been all over the country doing some recruiting during the bye week. Despite spending a few days in South Bend practicing and preparing for BYU next weekend in Las Vegas, the staff knows the importance of closing the class of 2023 in a big way and making sure they see some top class of 2024 targets as well.
Dan Lanning says linebacker Justin Flowe ruled out just before kickoff
Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe did not play in Saturday's game against Stanford. The redshirt freshman's career has been hampered by injuries to this point, and a lower leg injury has now cost him two games this season. "He was [deemed] unavailable right before the game," head coach Dan Lanning said...
IU basketball announces co-emcees for 2022 Hoosier Hysteria
Hoosier Hysteria continues to add new wrinkles to its format as Indiana University athletics announced ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin and NFL Network analyst Rhett Lewis will serve as co-emcees for this year's basketball season kickoff event Oct. 7 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Cronin and Lewis are graduates of IU.
Buckeyes offer 2023 LB committed elsewhere
The Buckeyes have the country’s No. 4 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. It is a class that currently includes 20 commitments. At some positions for the class the Buckeyes have finished their recruiting. But they aren’t finished on the defensive line where they are looking to add at least two players to their 2023 class.
Sevyn Banks injury update: LSU's Brian Kelly 'encouraged' by results after Tigers' DB hospitalized
The juice from the LSU sideline seemed to completely evaporate after Sevyn Banks suffered a nasty-looking neck injury just seven seconds into the Tigers’ showdown against Auburn. But Brian Kelly had a positive update on Banks after LSU rallied for a 21-17 win. "Sevyn Banks obviously suffered a neck...
