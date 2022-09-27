Read full article on original website
Related
939theeagle.com
Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office
A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating a Missouri River bridge construction worker's fall into the river on Tuesday. The post OSHA investigating Missouri River bridge construction site accident appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
KETV.com
Iowa law enforcement seeks assistance identifying body found in Missouri River
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa law enforcement is seeking assistance identifying a body found in the Missouri River in April. According to the Mills County Sheriff's Office, a man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, north of the Highway 370 bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
939theeagle.com
Response time to improve in southwest Columbia with new fire station, city officials say
Columbia’s fastest-growing area will soon have a new fire station, along with 12 new firefighters to staff the station. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, acting fire chief Clayton Farr and other dignitaries helped break ground this week on the new fire station in the 6900 block of Scott Boulevard in southwest Columbia.
Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with tampering with evidence in relation to an investigation involving the sale of alcohol to a minor. A warrant was issued Jan. 10 for Jay Patel, 35, to provide video from Dash Convenience and Liquor Store on Ninth Street in Columbia. Patel claimed the video system The post Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kcur.org
Missouri voters have a decision to make in November: To weed or not to weed?
Voters in Missouri will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this year. But, it's not as simple as just legalizing it: how cannabis is taxed, how licenses are distributed and how criminal records would be expunged are among the considerations. KCUR's Up To Date was joined by a member of...
939theeagle.com
Love Columbia and other non-profits benefiting from new campaign
A Columbia not-for-profit that helps residents struggling to provide for their basic needs is benefiting from an area bank’s community strong campaign. First State Community Bank (FSCB) has launched the new campaign, as it opens a new branch in fast-growing southeast Columbia. Bank regional president Joe Miller of Ashland invited Columbia’s Love Incorporated to this week’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mr. Miller tells 939 the Eagle that the bank is giving money to non-profits for new accounts that are opened.
RELATED PEOPLE
abc17news.com
Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
Missouri has $1B in unclaimed property; some to be auctioned off soon
The Missouri Treasurer's Office is hosting a two-day unclaimed property auction that begins this weekend in Columbia.
Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)An Eldon man was sentenced in two separate first-degree property damage cases Wednesday. Both incidents happened Feb. 23. He was sentenced to four years in prison for each case. Jarod Long, 32, drove through the entrance of Boone Medical Group at 931 Highway D in Osage Beach and fled the scene. In the The post Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Charles woman sentenced for $2.5M Missouri Medicaid fraud
A St. Charles woman will spend nearly five years in federal prison for her role in fraud schemes involving Missouri's Medicaid program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oldest McDonald’s in Missouri hosts grand reopening Thursday
The oldest McDonald's in Missouri and on Route 66 reopens Thursday morning.
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
kjluradio.com
Cole County drug raid reveals meth & stolen gun
Three people are arrested during a drug raid in Cole County. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office reports the raid took place Monday afternoon just west of Jefferson City in the 5000 block of Business 50 W, commonly known as Lake Side Motel. As a result of the search, officers...
wlds.com
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best Missouri scratchers game? Odds and strategies
There are several websites using different methods to track the odds of winning state scratch-off lottery games.
5 years after fatal crash, accused driver still awaits trial
More than five years ago, Kaylee Priscu was driving on Interstate 270 near Dorsett when traffic stopped, except for a driver behind her with no license.
939theeagle.com
Motorcycle crash kills mid-Missouri man
A Rolla man has been killed in a Sunday evening motorcycle crash in Osage County, east of Jefferson City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Donald Mahaney was traveling on county road 722 when he went off the left side of the road, returned to the road, slid and went off the right side of the highway. The Patrol’s crash report says Mahaney was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
UPDATE: “3-alarm fire”: Fire at Table Rock Lake destroys house
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District said the fire started just after 8 p.m. on Thursday on Pemberly Lane just off Stormy Point Road. The three-story, 15,000-square-foot house was home to Capitol Vacations, LLC, and held maintenance supplies for Stormy Point Resort. Employees were able to get out of the building […]
Comments / 1