Amherst, MA

Amherst, MA
Amherst, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
MassLive.com

42 recruits sworn in as Western Mass. correctional officers

LUDLOW — Forty-two recruits graduated to become correctional officers with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department in a ceremony Friday morning at the House of Correction. After 11 weeks of grueling training where maximum effort, discipline, and dedication were demanded, the newest officers were told by Sheriff Nick Cocchi that it doesn’t get any easier once they begin their careers.
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester has become the doughnut capital of Massachusetts with gourmet bakeries for every taste

America may run on Dunkin’, but in Worcester, doughnut enthusiasts have a lot more options. The city has emerged in recent years as a sort of doughnut capital of Massachusetts, with multiple gourmet and specialty doughnut shops popping up in the area. Many of these bakeries have colorful, frequently-changing menus that bring their devoted fans back again and again to try the new offerings.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront

The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

