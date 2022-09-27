Read full article on original website
Wachusett Dam Day 2022 will open top of dam in Clinton to visitors
It’s arguably the best dam view around. Twice a year the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation opens the top of the Wachusett Dam in Clinton. It’s a rare opportunity for visitors to stroll across what was once the largest gravity dam in the world. On Sunday, Oct....
Wine Witch in Northampton closes, cites ‘financial realities’
Citing “financial realities,” the co-owners of Wine Witch announced last month that the restaurant located in the heart of Northampton’s commercial district would be closing its doors for good after six months in business. “Sadly, Wine Witch restaurant is closed permanently. We thank Northampton and The Pioneer...
Chicopee neighborhood spruced up as 100 volunteers with RevitalizeCDC make repairs, do yard work at 4 homes
CHICOPEE – Eleanor Babcock mostly relies on a walker and wheelchair to get around and was finding the ramp that leads to her door had no railings and was getting harder and harder for her to navigate. “I called the veterans and asked if they could fix the ramp...
Amherst Town Council may ask state for ARPA funds to to increase grant for Jones Library project
The Town Council will discuss sending letters to legislators urging more state money be available to fund the Jones Library renovation and expansion project by using federal American Rescue Plan Act COVID-relief dollars. A draft of the letter, due to be discussed at a meeting Monday and published on the...
Power planning: Westfield, Holyoke, other municipal utilities prepare for long, expensive and uncertain winter ahead
WESTFIELD — One morning last week Westfield Gas & Electric bought 30,000 dekatherms of natural gas for its customers to use in the cold of January and February,. The price was $5 a dekatherm, said Thomas P. Flaherty, the municipal utility’s general manager. Minutes after the purchase, news...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 2, 2022 edition
Cindy M. Murszewski, Cindy M. Bock and Garth R. Murszewski to Maria I. Diaz, 13 Holland Drive, $390,000. Daniel J. Hersey, Kathleen H. Harper, Michael E. Hersey, Thomas R. Hersey and Maureen T. Walachy to Jose Luis Alamo, 18 Pleasant Drive, $318,000.
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
Hundreds ‘Run Billy Run’ for scholarships in memory of Judge William J. Boyle
HOLYOKE — Runners and walkers — more than 300 of them — lined up Saturday raising money in the Run Billy Run 2022 5K road race and 1-mile walk benefiting the William J. Boyle Scholarship Fund. Boyle, a retired Springfield District Court judge and former Springfield City...
42 recruits sworn in as Western Mass. correctional officers
LUDLOW — Forty-two recruits graduated to become correctional officers with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department in a ceremony Friday morning at the House of Correction. After 11 weeks of grueling training where maximum effort, discipline, and dedication were demanded, the newest officers were told by Sheriff Nick Cocchi that it doesn’t get any easier once they begin their careers.
Springfield Public Schools teachers Sally Kim and Marissa Ramos named finalist, semifinalist for Massachusetts Teacher of the Year
Sally Kim and Marissa Ramos are among the best of the best when it comes to teachers in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Teacher of the Year award this year went to English language arts teacher Danielle Charbonneau at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. Kim landed among the top three finalists...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $1 million prize won in Shrewsbury
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts went home several hundred-thousand dollars richer Friday. A $1 million prize, an award that comes out to $650,000 before taxes, was won from the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The winning ticket was bought at Shrewsbury Gas & Market in Shrewsbury. The $1...
Worcester has become the doughnut capital of Massachusetts with gourmet bakeries for every taste
America may run on Dunkin’, but in Worcester, doughnut enthusiasts have a lot more options. The city has emerged in recent years as a sort of doughnut capital of Massachusetts, with multiple gourmet and specialty doughnut shops popping up in the area. Many of these bakeries have colorful, frequently-changing menus that bring their devoted fans back again and again to try the new offerings.
Worcester County real estate transactions: See all home sales from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Sep 25 to Oct 1. There were 238 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,536-square-foot home on Burma Road in Fitchburg that sold for $400,000.
Jaedyn Perez, strong fourth quarter leads No. 5 Agawam football past No. 10 Amherst (video)
AGAWAM – Once the final whistle was blown between No. 5 Agawam football and No. 10 Amherst on Friday, Brownies coach John Benjamin let out a sigh of relief.
Westfield prove too much to handle and blows out Holyoke, 53-22
HOLYOKE, Mass -- Behind four touchdowns from Kaevon Eddington, three touchdowns from Jaxson St. Pierre, and 300 yards combined between the duo, Westfield football defeated Holyoke, 53-22.
CSO opens new Springfield clinic to meet expanding mental health needs created by pandemic
SPRINGFIELD – COVID lockdowns left hundreds of children dealing with grief and isolation, threw a wrench into the recovery process for people facing substance abuse and left many feeling terrible without knowing why. Since the pandemic lockdowns began in March 2020, Clinical & Support Options has seen a 20%...
Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront
The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
Feline fundraisers in Westfield to benefit no-kill rescue shelter
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Homeless Cat Project, a no-kill cat and kitten rescue shelter, is running two fundraisers in October to help pay for costs to care for homeless, abandoned, and surrendered cats and kittens at its East Mountain Road facility. Today and tomorrow, Oct. 1 and 2, it...
Doherty High fire: Construction manager will face fine for working with expired permit
The construction manager for the new Doherty Memorial High School project will be fined after a fire revealed welding was taking place at the site even though its hot work permit had expired. Fontaine Bros., Inc. will be fined a total of $300 by the Worcester Fire Department for three...
Worcester County real estate transactions: See the top 10 least expensive homes sold this week
A house in Gardner that sold for $103,500 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Sep. 25 and Oct. 1. In total, 202 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $429,387, $268 per square foot.
