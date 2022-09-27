ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins jump to No. 1 in ESPN’s NFL Power Rankings

By Keven Lerner, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago

The undefeated Miami Dolphins surprisingly are atop ESPN’s latest NFL Power Rankings — something no one would have expected after last season’s 9-8 finish.

The Dolphins (3-0) jumped four spots to No. 1 in the poll, which was released Tuesday morning, followed by the Buffalo Bills (2-1), Philadelphia Eagles (3-0), Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) and Los Angeles Rams (2-1).

The biggest reason ESPN ranked the Dolphins so high is the team’s strong start led by the emergence of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa .

“Tua Tagovailoa is off to the start every Dolphins fan dreamed of in his third NFL season. He ranks second in the league in passing yards and is already halfway to matching his career high in touchdown passes with eight. He also leads the NFL in QBR and is second in yards per attempt. The new coaching staff and improved supporting cast around him seems to have unlocked the potential Miami saw when he was drafted No. 5 overall in 2020, and it’s a big reason the Dolphins are the AFC’s lone unbeaten team entering Week 4.”

Tagovailoa has posted an impressive 100-plus passer rating in all three games this season.

Miami, off to its first 3-0 start since 2018, is in first place in the AFC East heading into Thursday night’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dolphins held off the high-powered Bills, 21-19, on Sunday after rallying from a 35-14 deficit to shock the Baltimore Ravens 42-38 in Week 2.

The Dolphins and Eagles are the only undefeated teams in the NFL.

