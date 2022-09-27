Read full article on original website
Mr. Delicious
5d ago
lock him up for life.... he took one on purpose and tried to run from it....
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Related
Neighbors ask for man who caused 48-hour SWAT standoff to remain behind bars
SAN ANTONIO — A man charged in connection with a recent 48-hour SWAT standoff in southeast San Antonio is due in court Monday morning. Some of his neighbors said they will be there too, asking the judge to revoke the probation of 28-year-old Baldemar Martinez while he awaits trial.
KSAT 12
SA Councilman offers $500 reward for tips leading to arrests of Comanche Park vandals
SAN ANTONIO – Comanche Lookout Park was vandalized and a San Antonio city councilman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the vandals responsible. District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry took to Twitter Saturday, expressing his concerns. “Neighbors, it has recently been brought to our attention that...
foxsanantonio.com
Security guard stabbed after attempting to stop a man from robbing West side Walgreens
SAN ANTONIO – A security guard was stabbed after he attempted to stop a man from robbing a West side Walgreens, police say. Police were dispatched to the 4700 block of Commerce Street at around 10:07 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress. According to officials, a man...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Argument between two men ends in cutting, arrest
SAN ANTONIO – A dispute between two men ended with one person wounded and another in custody early Sunday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 3:26 a.m. in the 800 block of F Street, said SAPD. According to police, the two men got into an argument...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man in custody after stabbing a security guard at west-side drug store
SAN ANTONIO — A man is now in custody after stabbing a security guard at a west-side drug store late Saturday night. Police responded around 10:07 p.m. to the 4700 block of W Commerce St for reports of a cutting in progress. When officers arrived at the location, they...
KSAT 12
Woman stabs man with knife during altercation at Northwest Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after he was stabbed by his girlfriend at a Northwest Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police. On Friday, officers were called at 4:36 p.m. to an apartment in the 1100 Block of Babcock Road after receiving word of an assault in progress, said SAPD.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed multiple times after suspect breaks into East Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times at an East Side apartment complex, said San Antonio Police. At 12:35 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4200 block of King Krest Dr. regarding a cutting, according to SAPD. Upon arrival, officers found a man...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after abusing 10-year-old for spending book fair money on snacks, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars for abusing his 10-year-old child after she spent money he gave her for a school book fair on snacks, according to San Antonio police. Agyei Kobins Gore, 31, is charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury following the incident on Sept. 20, according to an arrest affidavit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Suspect destroys knife, paints car after fatally stabbing man, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after fatally stabbing another man on the city’s Northwest Side, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. At around 2 a.m. on June 6, San Antonio police was called for a cutting in the 6800 block of North Loop 1604 West. When...
SAPD: A dozen cars stolen from apartment complex within a year
SAN ANTONIO — Car thieves appear to be targeting a San Antonio apartment complex, where 12 vehicles have been stolen just within the last year. One tenant's security camera caught the criminals in the act. As one victim told KENS 5, the thieves work fast. She watched via surveillance...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man sentenced to 18 years for killing his stepfather
A San Antonio man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting his stepfather last year. The verdict was reached Friday afternoon after 20-year-old Jarren Garcia was found guilty of murder. Garcia is charged for the fatal shooting of Mark Ramos in March 2021. Ramos and his wife...
KTSA
Man shot and clerk by cashier while trying to rob San Antonio convenience store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He arrived at a North side Valero gas station with the intention of robbing the place but he met up with a clerk who had a gun of his own. It happened at around 9:45 P.M. Thursday in the 9500 block of San Pedro.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clerk shoots, kills man who allegedly attempted to rob store
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after allegedly trying to rob a convenience store, and San Antonio police say it was the clerk who shot him several times. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday at a gas station on San Pedro, just north of 410. SAPD...
KTSA
Woman arrested in fatal hit and run on IH-37 in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is under arrest after running down a motorist whose vehicle had broken down on a San Antonio highway. FOX 29 reports that at around 3:30 A.M. Friday, the man was attempting to fix the problem with his vehicle in the Northbound lane of IH-37 near Southeast Military when he was hit by another car.
KSAT 12
Witnesses lead police to woman, 26, accused in fatal hit-and-run crash on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old woman has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s Southeast Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 3:40 a.m. to the 7400 block of I-37 South northbound after receiving word of a person injured.
San Antonio police asking for help identifying capital murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for capital murder. The suspect is wanted for the shooting deaths of two teens who were killed in the 200 block of Noblewood Drive on Sept. 18. Detectives were able to get...
San Antonio Police searching for truck that drove into garage at an East Side home
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a truck that crushed a garage at an East Side home. Video exclusively obtained by KENS 5 shows the truck running a stop sign and speeding into a house on the East Side. The family who lives there says they...
KSAT 12
Live Oak man arrested in stabbing that left victim’s intestines ‘exposed,’ records show
SAN ANTONIO – A Live Oak man has been arrested following an altercation and stabbing that left the victim’s intestines “exposed,” according to court records. Phillip Andrew Montez, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Woman in critical condition after shooting on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after being shot at a party at a west-side home early Saturday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting in progress around 4:45 a.m. to the 5400 block of Santa Cruz St. When officers arrived, they found a woman...
Man hit and killed while pulled over on the side of the road on I-37
SAN ANTONIO — Police say one person was killed in an accident on the southeast side early Friday morning. The crash was reported on I-37 between Military Drive and Loop 410 around 3:30 a.m. Witnesses told police that a man was on the side of the road with car...
Comments / 8