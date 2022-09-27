ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Mr. Delicious
5d ago

lock him up for life.... he took one on purpose and tried to run from it....

KTSA

Woman arrested in fatal hit and run on IH-37 in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is under arrest after running down a motorist whose vehicle had broken down on a San Antonio highway. FOX 29 reports that at around 3:30 A.M. Friday, the man was attempting to fix the problem with his vehicle in the Northbound lane of IH-37 near Southeast Military when he was hit by another car.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

