Why Avenue Therapeutics Stock’s (NASDAQ:ATXI) 107% Moonshot is Probably an Illusion
It’s tempting to jump into the trade with Avenue Therapeutics stock as its shares fly and the company trends on social media. At the same time, cautious investors should consider whether this is a company worth wagering their hard-earned capital on – or whether it’s really just a high-risk meme-stock trade.
Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) Slides on $5M Public Offering
Shares of fabless integrated circuit design company Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) have continued yesterday’s nosedive in today’s pre-market session after its registered public offering of American Depository shares for gross proceeds of about $5 million. Under the offering, Nano Labs will sell about 2.08 million shares and underwriters have...
Is Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) a Top EV Pick for the Long Haul?
Chinese electric vehicles maker Nio has been under pressure due to supply chain issues and other macro headwinds. However, Wall Street remains bullish on Nio stock based on its long-term growth potential supported by the rising demand for EVs. Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) has been facing multiple...
How Cathie Wood Sent Ginkgo Bioworks Stock (NYSE:DNA) Higher
Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) soared over 20% in Wednesday’s trading session. The increase can be attributed to the news of Cathie Wood adding 146,200 shares of the company to its fund. Is DNA Stock a Buy?. Turning to Wall Street, it appears that analysts share Cathie Wood’s optimism....
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) Could Double, Says Truist Analyst
Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were down in morning trading on Thursday even as Truist Financial analyst Jordan Levy initiated coverage of the stock with a Buy rating. The analyst pointed out that while the electric vehicle (EV) major has just started deliveries, it is strategically positioned, has raised...
Dollarama (TSE:DOL): Is This “Strong Buy” Stock Still Worth Buying?
Dollarama stock sports a Strong Buy consensus rating from analysts. However, its upside potential doesn’t seem too high due to the stock’s rally this year. Nonetheless, it’s a solid, recession-resilient stock that is worth considering. Dollar-store company Dollarama (TSE: DOL) (OTC: DLMAF) has seen its shares perform...
Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times
Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in.
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%
The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Bond Yields Fall
Stocks rebounded in Wednesday’s trading session as U.S. treasury yields fell from multi-year highs and the British pound stabilized after a tailspin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finished up 1.88%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) both gained 1.97%. The technology sector (XLK) was the session laggard, as it gained 1.06%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader, with an increase of 4.43%.
Here’s Why BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Slipped Post Q2 Numbers
BlackBerry’s bottom line came in ahead of analysts’ estimates. However, the slowdown in the Cybersecurity business and macroeconomic weakness weighed on BlackBerry stock. Software company BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSE:BB) announced Q2 financials wherein its bottom line came in ahead of analysts’ consensus. However, the slowdown in its cybersecurity business, supply constraints in North America and Europe, and overall macro weakness weighed on BlackBerry stock.
Investors Fret Over Peloton’s (NASDAQ:PTON) Deal with Dick’s Sporting
Peloton announced a partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods to sell its fitness products at over 100 Dick’s retail stores. However, investors seem to be worried about the potential impact of this deal on the company’s margins. In its latest move to boost sales, at-home fitness equipment maker...
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Rises on COVID-19 Vaccine Deal; Street Sees 3.5x Upside
Shares of biopharmaceutical company Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are soaring in the pre-market session today on the back of its exclusive licensing deal with Washington University for its COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement includes development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights for the intranasal vaccine in the U.S., Europe, and Japan. It already has an...
Stock Market Today: Carnage in Equity Markets Resumed after Yesterday’s Rally
The U.S. stock market is down on Thursday after enjoying a brief rally on Wednesday on news of the Bank of England’s (BOE) intervention. Stock indices finished Thursday’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased 1.54%, 2.11%, and 2.86%, respectively.
What You Missed On Wall Street On Wednesday
Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. The SEC has charged 16 Wall Street firms, including Bank of America (BAC), Barclays (BCS), and Citi (C), with widespread recordkeeping failures [more]. Apple (AAPL) is pulling back from its previously planned...
Biogen Stock Is a Winner, But How Much Higher Can It Go?
It doesn’t really matter how the stock market performs when a biotech company presents the results of a drug in development. The market might be taking a sound beating but that will matter little when the results are overwhelmingly positive. Which brings us to Biogen (BIIB). Shares skyrocketed 40%...
Why Harrow Health Stock (NASDAQ:HROW) Soared Today
Shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) soared over 27% on Tuesday. This was attributable to the approval of an anesthesia gel for the surface of the eye, which was developed together with Sintetica. The gel is patent-protected until 2038 and represents the first branded ocular anesthetic approved in over a decade...
Australian Stock Market Today – Friday September 30: What You Need to Know
Australian shares are set to open lower after Wall Street losses overnight, as global recession fears intensify. Australian shares are set to drop upon opening, as global recession fears mount. ASX futures were down by 0.35%, sitting at $AU6,524.00, at around 6:30am AEST. It follows a positive day on the...
Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Bags Minoxidil Adjuvant Patent
Therapeutics and wellness products provider Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) has been granted a patent for Minoxidil Adjuvant Therapies which the company acquired via its recent Applied Biology assets acquisition. Importantly, the development boosts JUPW’s standing in the hair loss market and it can further expand its footprint in this lucrative market....
2 ASX utility shares that analysts like ahead of the anticipated RBA rate hike
Increasing interest rates can both help and hinder utility companies. Ahead of the anticipated RBA rate hike next Tuesday, AGL Energy and Contact Energy are among analysts’ favourite ASX utilities shares. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is gearing up to hike its benchmark interest rate next Tuesday. That...
HT&E (ASX:HT1) shares rise as the Australian media company’s repurchases continue
HT&E moves forward with its share repurchase program, with management viewing the stock as undervalued. Analysts are mostly bullish on the stock, according to TipRanks insights. Australian media company, HT&E Ltd (ASX:HT1) saw its shares rise as much as 7.5% to a high of AU$1.29 in morning trading, before retreating...
